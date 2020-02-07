Physically challenged pipo do protest today go Lagos state goment house for Alausa on top di ban on Keke Marwa.

Di group wey include physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative (PCEI), Justice Empowerment Initiatives and odas don petition Task Force Chairmo and di commissioner of Police to release dia members keke wey taskforce and police officers seize.

Some of di special need pipo wey follow BBC tok say di policies wey goment always dey carry comot na dem e dey affect pass.

Shehu Isah say goment 'tell pipo wey get disability not to dey beg-beg for road and now wey dem don stop to dey beg, enta keke business, goment don ban am.'

"Some of us wey get Keke business dey do hire purchase, some na N800, 000. Pipo trust us carry dis keke give us on hire purchase only for us to wake up and goment don ban Keke." Isah tok

"How we go take live without work? How we go take live without begging? How we go take live without grant from goment?"

Image example Di physically challenge pipo protest go Alausa

Di protesters explain say many of dia members don invest well-well for inside dis keke business as na one legal and honourable business wey dem fit do to stop to dey beg for street.

Dem say dem don learn how to drive, struggle to get all di licences, hustle to get money to buy keke so dat from dia dem go dey make money to take provide for demsef and dia families.

Before now, Lagos State goment don re-tok say dem no go do U-turn for di ban on top Keke and Okada for di state.

Di goment say di ban na necessary tin to do becos of dia record wey show say since 2016 ova 10,000 pipo don die becos of accidents wey Keke marwa and Okada cause.

Image example Physically challenge pipo protest for Lagos State.

Di physically challenged protesters say keke na one of di easiest way dia members fit get transport from one place to anoda but since di ban dia members dey stranded as dem no fit hustle like pipo wey no dey disabled.

Dem want make goment come up with beta policy and measure wey go regulate transportation for di state, particularly di one wey go take physically challenged pipo into consideration.