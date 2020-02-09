Image copyright Reuters Image example Security operatives na dem corner oga Thomma before dem kill am

One soja wey kill 26 pipo for shooting for di Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima don die afta security forces shoot am, according to Thai police,

On Saturday Jakraphanth Thomma, bin kill im commanding officer, before im tiff weapons from military camp.

Na so di suspect continue dey shoot pipo for road for inside shopping mall for di area,

Security operatives shoot and kill Thomma afta dem bin don surround am keep for one corner all night.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha tok say di motive behind di attack be say oga Thomma bin dey vex as e believe say dem cheat am for one land deal,

E visit di hospital wey dem keep di 57 pipo wey wunjure for di attack on Sunday na for dia e announce say, di number of pipo wey die don increase from 20.

E tok say, "Dis na di kain tin no dey happun for Thailand before, and I want make e be di last time dis kain tin go happun."