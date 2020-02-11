Image copyright Getty Images

Genea Sky wey be exotic dancer go viral afta vido show how she fall from one two storey pole and injure herself for di weekend for Dallas last weekend.

Madam Sky tok say she bin break her jaw for di incident and also sprain her ankle on top social media.

Di video dey show her dey continue dey dance afta she land di ground like stone.

Di club tok say all di dancers dey responsible for dia own dance routine and say dem no dey chook mouth so dey no get blame for di mata.

Di club tok say dem dey find way to help her with her bills but because she no be full time worker she fit no get pay as she dey recover.

Tori be say one of her friends don already dey try gada money for am for GoFundMe.