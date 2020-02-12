Image copyright Samsung

Samsung don launch three new smart phones wey go dey 5G compatible even di outbreak of Coronavirus for china no fit slow down production of di phones.

But di good news be say most production of di phones go happun for Vietnam so e no go too affect dem like dat.

Dis na becos some components of di phone dey come from China,

Samsung don also confam say dem go make smart phones wey go fit fold wey dem call Galaxy Z Flip fold even afta di wahala dem face with di Galaxy Fold tablet phone but dem neva tok when e go come out.

Wetin you suppose know about di phones?

Di three new phones

Samsung release di new phones of di S20 series with three different types and wey get three different ways wey dia camera dey work.

Di basic model get three cameras for back. Di S20+ get 17cm display wey make am 1.3 cm bigger than di basic model. And di S20 Ultra dey 0.5 cm bigger than di plus model and also get beta wide angle lens.

Wetin be di price of di phones?

Well di most expensive wey be di S20 Ultra fit cost you pass five hundred thousand Naira ($1400).

Luckily two more dey come out if you still wan flex with di new Samsung. Di basic model fit cost reach up to three hundred and sixty thousand Naira ($1000) while di S20+ cost fit comot four hundred and thirty thousand Naira ($1200) from your pocket.

Wetin dem fit do?

With di 5G ability wey di phone get, dem tok say di phone go get beta experience for pipo wey dey use am to play online games as e go respond quicker than for 4G network.

Also dem tok say di Single Take Mode wey dem introduce go see di phone use all di camera for di back take different angle pictures so you fit pick which one you like pass.