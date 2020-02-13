Image copyright SPL

"You no dey lick sweet with wrapper for bodi" or some kain thinking like dat, na wetin plenti pipo dey tok ontop why dem no dey use condom to knack.

With all di sickness wey dey ground now, wey na sex dey spread am, na major worry oh.

Sex Therapist Aminat Eniola Ayeni, tok say "men no dey like wear condom, cos dem no dey enjoy wen dem dey ejaculate."

So na why we decide to prepare tips on how you go fit enjoy sex with condom.

Do long and beta fore play

Funmi Akingbade wey be sex and sexuality therapist tok say "sex no dey start for inside room."

She advise say if you take your time well-well to do fore play when una wan knack, even with condom, e go create lubrication wey go ease sex make am easier.

She say even wetin you dey tok and how you dey help yourself deal with workload fit join for sex. And no be only di man go work to start am.

Madam Funmi add say trust for inside di mata also dey help situation.

Use Silicone- based Lubricants

"Lubricant dey helpful with condom. But no be just say you go go outside to buy any lubricant. You must get di one wey dey sensitive with your skin."

Madam Funmi advise say make pipo dey use silicon based lube instead of water based ones, because water go quick-quick dry.

Some sex positions dey help with friction

Sex Positions wey fit help

On sex positions, di sex therapist tok say missionary style still be di best wey go make men to ejaculate sharparly "when dem dey di natural missionary position".

But sex therapist Aminat tink say odas fit help too, she tok say, "missionary, doggy, cowgirl and reverse cowgirl na good sex positions to do with condoms."

E dey help for pipo wey get pre-mature ejaculation

Madam Funmi say condom dey good for sex no be only for safety but also for pipo wey dey get pre-mature ejaculation.

She say, "because condom dey reduce sensitivity during sex, so e dey very good for pipo wey dey ejaculate too fast."

Types of Condom to make am more enjoyable

Di type of condom fit play role for both pipo enjoyment of sex. Madam Aminat tok say "ribbed condoms dem dey help enjoyment for both men and women for sex."

But for madam Funmi, she say "I don hear say those thin condoms dem dey work for some pipo but I neva fit verify am. However, wetin I sabi be say if e fit cap it."