Image copyright Social media Image example Di family of di new bride beat Asif Rafiq Siddiqi,

Angry crowd pursue groom from im own wedding after im first wife show face for di wedding to tell di new bride say im don already marry two wives.

Di crowd tear Asif Rafiq Siddiqi cloths, punch am and slap am, comot im trouser after dem hear say im don marry before.

Polygamy dey legal for Pakistan.

However, as man fit marry as many as four wives, im older wives must agree for am to marry again.

E be like say oga Siddiqi no tell im wives and di first time im new wife and her family sabi say im don marry before na wen di first wife vex enter di reception hall for di coastal city of Karachi, wia di wedding dey happun.

"Wetin happun, sister?" one of di bride family dey ask for di video of di event.

Di woman, Madiha Siddiqi, no waste time to go straight to di point.

"Na my husband im be, and im be di papa of dis pikin. E tell me say im dey go Hyderabad for three days," she tok. She cari one little boy follow bodi.

Image copyright Social media Image example One woman wey claim say im be Asif wife scata di wedding

Di family try to take am to one side room, wey give am opportunity to point out di pipo wey she claim say be her family.

"Dat na my mother-in-law and dat na my jethani [sister-in-law], wey say her mama don dey sick for three days and e dey on IV drips," Mrs Siddqi continue, before she face di new bride directly.

"You no know say na my husband? E no even tink about im innocent pikin."

However, e no stop for dia: Ms Siddiqi say she marry di man for 2016, after she meet am for Karachi's Federal Urdu University, where Mr Siddiqi bin dey work.

Mrs Siddiqi say Mr Siddiqi first deny say im marry but later admit say im don marry di second time.

E no dey clear wetin happun next but di police wey dem call tell BBC say di family of di bride pounce ontop Asif, tear im cloth, come beat am blue-black.

Officers rescue Mr Siddiqi, take am go nearby police station - but di bride family follow am dey wait to revenge.

Dem pounce on Oga Siddiqi wey im show face - throway am under bus. Inside one video wey show di scene, we fit hear voices dey threaten am to "come out or dem go burn di bus".

BBC try to tok to Mr Siddiqi and im new bride family to comment for di mata, but dem no dey available.

Rao Nazim, di head of Taimuriha police station, tell BBC say, dem never register any formal complain about di mata.