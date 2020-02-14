Image copyright Getty Images Image example Climate worry na normal response to di greatest threats wey dey face human beings

Di temperature for Antarctica - di coldest place for world - don pass 20C for di first time, afta researchers record temperature of 20.7C for one island wey dey di coast of di continent.

Brazilian scientist Carlos Schaefer tell AFP say "dem neva see dis kain high temperature for Antarctica".

Scientists dey warn say global warming dey cause too much melting of di ice for di South Pole sotay e go disappear las las. E go cause global sea level to rise by at least three metres (10ft) for the coming centuries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Temperature for Antarctica don rise by almost 3C in 50 years

Dis climate change palava fit make some pipo dey fear say di world dey end and if you be one of those pipo, some tins dey wey you fit do ease your mind.

1. Accept how you dey feel

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Actions wey dey in support of nature fit tackle di situation

Climate change worry just be like oda personal problems like pesin who lose dia job, house or relationship. Wit climate change kwanta, pipo dey lose di future wey dem dey count on.

You no fit move forward wit your fear and worry if you no accept how you dey feel.

Researchers dey quick to point out say dis no mean say you go surrender to doom.

"You need to work thru dis feelings, no be to just ignore am or dey in denial," Susan Koger, a psychology professor at Willamette University in Oregon tok.

Di balance na to understand say climate fear na normal healthy response to di environmental katakata wey we dey face.

2. Find community

"Pipo worry dey worse wen dem tink say na only dem feel like dat," Jennifer Atkinson, wey dey teach about climate change for University of Washington, US explain.

"Dis na one of di reason why cultures around di world dey like form groups to grief togeda like funeral, vigil and memorial service.

If you reach out for support, e go also help those wey dey di same situation wit you, according to Jennifer.

3. Take action

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E dey good for your wellbeing to reconnect wit nature

Some sabi-pipo suggest say wetin dey make our worry about di climate worse na lack of alarm and how goment and oda companies no dey do anytin.

If goment no dey do anytin, you fit turn your worry to sometin wey get meaning - take action, find groups to join, take action for your pikin dem to make di world beta.