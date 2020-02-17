Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sir Elton John bin dey perform for New Zealand on top im Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

E pain Elton John well-well when im gats shut down im concert for New Zealand for di middle afta im fall sick with pneumonia.

Di musician, 72, lose im voice for di middle of im set for Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium for Sunday.

"I don lose my voice finish sotay I no fit sing. I dey sorry but now, I gats comot", na wetin Elton Jon tell im fans.

Sir Elton look like e bin dey cry as im put head for im piano and shake im head.

Di audience give am ogbonge applause as plenti attendants help am comot stage.

Before in start, Elton John bin tell di sold out crowd say im get walking pneumonia dat Sunday even as im dey perform for im Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Walking pneumonia na type of lung infection wey bacteria or virus dey cause and e no dey serious like oda type of pneumonia and some of im victims no even need go hospital.

E no too tay afta im comot stage wey, Sir Elton tok sorry give im fans for Instagram post.

Di 72 year old star wey still be one of di most in demand live musicians for world receive plenti sympathy for social media from im fans.

Sir Elton bin tell im fans say im get walking pneumonia

Sir Elton bin announce for 2018 say e go dey stop to dey go on tour so e go fit spend more time with im family.

But e say e wan tok goodbye give im fans for 300 shows wey go happun for three years.

Di tour promoters for im next show for Auckland on Tuesday and Thursday go hold as dem plan am.