America rapper Pop Smoke don die for di age of 20 according to wetin tori pipo for US dey report.

Los Angeles Police tell BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat say dem shoot one man for im house for wetin dem consider to be armed robbery.

Pop Smoke wey im real name na Bashar Barakah Jackson burst enta di scene for 2019 wit e single - Welcome to the Party and e tear rubber mixtape - Meet the Woo.

Im bin dey set to perform for Wireless Festival for London on Friday July 3, alongside A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

How im take die?

America tori pipo TMZ report say di rapper bin dey for im house for Hollywood Hills wen two men wey wear mask enter e house.

Di men fire plenti gunshots wey wound Pop Smoke before dem run.

Wetin be Pop Smoke biggest songs?

Di 20-year old rapper bin just dey begin e career before dis incident happen but dis na im popular songs