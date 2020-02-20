Image copyright Other Image example Di vaccine fwey fit treat di new coronavirus 'COVID-19' fit dey ready in 18 months, according to World Health Organization.

One group of sabi pipo wey dey apply di Ebola response experience to Malaria, Lassa fever, Diarrhoeal diseases and Polio prevention dey claim say Remdesivir and Chloroquine fit control coronavirus.

Di group wey call dem sefs COVID-19 Response Mode - post article for Cell Research science journal say afta dem do test, dem find out say remdesivir (EC50 = 0.77 μM; CC50 > 100 μM; SI > 129.87) and chloroquine (EC50 = 1.13 μM; CC50 > 100 μM, SI > 88.50) get power to block virus infection at low-micromolar concentration and e show high selectivity index (SI).

Na Chinese names; Manli Wang, Ruiyuan Cao, Leike Zhang, Xinglou Yang, Jia Liu, Mingyue Xu, Zhengli Shi, Zhihong Hu, Wu Zhong & Gengfu Xiao dey for dis article wey don begin trend for social media.

One medical expert tell BBC Pidgin on Thursday morning say dis findings no dey strange to science but wetin di COVID-19 Response Mode group dey claim ontop coronavirus, go need ogbonge organizations like WHO and American Food Drug Agency go need verify am.

Dr. Olurotimi Agboola wey be Family Physician for Lagos State University Teaching Hospitals tok say as Remdesivir na drug wey fit fight virus and Chloroquine although no be anti-viral agent, e get power to block disease spread for bodi.

So if dem combine dis two drugs togeda, if produce strong result. But dis na sumtin wey dey subject to further verification.

For dem twitter handle di COVID-19 Response Mode tok say; 'Treat wit caution. Remdesivir and chloroquine dey effective to inhibit di coronavirus disease (2019-nCoV) wey emerge recently.

Dis na vitro cell research. But dey warn say make dem use the combination unda close observation'.

Alredi about 2,004 pipo don die for di Covid-19 - coronavirus disease.

Since wey di tori land, 'Chloroquine' begin trend for Nigeria and oda parts of west africa. Di sale of dis drug for pharmacy dey banned inside Nigeria.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

As at today di virus wey don kill more dan 1700 pipo and infect over 75,000 pipo all ova di world.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.

Authorities confam say di virus fit spread from human-to-human

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include ;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

Pneumonia

And Death