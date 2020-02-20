Image copyright Twitter - Ghana government

Ghana President address de country on state of the nation as part en constitutional obligations.

During de address he touch on many things but here be five major things he highlight wey go interest you.

Tourism/Year of Return

Ghana President talk about how de country successfully pursue de Year of Return celebrations which bring over 500,000 visitors to Ghana last year.

He say after de success, dem dey introduce 'Beyond the Return' which dem go take build on more success.

He single out US actor, Boris Cudjoe den international marketing icon, Bozoma Saint John who help make de celebration successful.

Coronavirus

Ghana President Akufo-Addo sympathise plus China over de deadly Coronavirus outbreak wey hit dem.

He reveal say he wrote give President Xi Jinping say Ghana dey stand plus dem.

Meanwhile, he also add say for de Ghana students wey dey Wuhan receive $500 for upkeep.

Galamsey/Illegal Mining

Illegal mining which Ghanaians dey term galamsey be one major issue wey President Akufo-Addo promise say he go resolve.

He reveal say en govment make some progress in recovering some water bodies wey miners pollute but de fight no finish yet.

Sake of that dem go continue fight against illegal mining until all de natural water bodies den forest reserves be safe from pollution.

Ambulances/Medical Drones

He also touch on new 307 ambulances wey govment bring into de country to support emergency healthcare.

For President Akufo-Addo dis be big improvement in health delivery sake of all constituencies for de country go get ambulance on standby to serve de people.

He also touch on how de introduction of medical drones for blood supply dey help rural communities get emergency blood supply.

Election and Peace

Ghanaians go vote December 2020, but some people dey talk say e be possible say fight go happen sake of de introduction of new register by electoral commission.

But President Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians say make dem go register when de electoral commission of Ghana open de register.

He explain say en govment den stakeholders for elections inside go ensure say Ghana get free and fair elections.

At de end of en address, he talk say "de state of the nation be say Ghana dey in good standing wey e dey in good hands."

Dis be President Akufo-Addo's fourth presentation after his election to office in January 7, 2017.

One controversial thing wey happen be say Ghana minority MPs walk out of Parliament when President Akufo-Addo enter de chamber.

Some Ghanaians feel say that move no be cool as e dey undermine de democratic den constitutional process for de country.