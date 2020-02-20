Image copyright Twitter Image example Okada and Keke na popular means of transport. E dey cheap and fast for pipo wey wan avoid traffic, wey be big issue inside dey Lagos.

Lagos State goment don deny tori for social media say dem get plan to introduce new tricycles.

Pictures of new keke bin dey spread for Nigeria social media as pipo dey suggest say na Lagos goment dey try replace di one wey dem ban comot from di state.

Di Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 place ban on motorcycles and tricycles wey pipo popularly know as Okada and Keke NAPEP from 15 local councils across di State starting from February 1, 2020.

As pipo still dey expect whether goment go put anoda means of transportation for road wey go fit dey do di work wey Okada and Keke NAPEP dey do for di areas

Dis twitter user post pictures tag am 'Di new keke'

Meanwhile oda pipo come dey suggest say na goment bring di keke

For interview wey im do with BBC, Gbenga Omotosho, di Lagos state commissioner for information say Lagos goment no get hand for di new keke.

"Maybe na some pipo wey wan dey do business with di new keke put am for social media make e for trend," im tok

He even add am say "If lagos goment wan bring in new motor, dem no go dey hide am."

"Some pipo don already dey tok to us say dem wan buy motor to replace di Keke NAPEP but goment neva tok say we wan buy moto from any company or tell pipo to buy from dem."

Di old keke wey Lagos State ban.

Di commissioner say Lagos goment don buy about 100 buses to help reduce transportation wahala wey dey di state and dem still get more wey dey come.

Im tok say di reason why dem ban Okada and Keke na sake of insecurity palava wey dey happun for di kontri. We do am make we for fit protect make jaguda pipo no dey enta di state anyhow dey pretend be Okada or keke riders.