Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak - wey military remove for 2011 - don die inside hospital for Cairo at di age of 91.

Mubarak bin spend thirty years inside office before one popular uprising alias Arab spring sweep Egypt.

Dem find am guilty of complicity inside di killing of protesters during di revolution. Dat court sentence na for March 2017 dem tumble and free am.

Im death na Egyptian state news confam am on Tuesday. Earlier in di day, di Al-Watan website report say im die formilitary hospital inside Cairo.

Mubarak bin do operation for late January.

Im son Alaa tok on Saturday say oga Mubarak bin dey inside intensive care.

Wetin you need to sabi about Mubarak

Muhammad Hosni Said Mubarak dem born am on 4 May 1928 at Kafr-El Meselha, inside northern Egypt.

Upon say e get poor background, e graduate from Egypt Military Academy for 1949. He transferr to di kontri air force, wia dem commission am for in 1950.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hosni Mubarak as a young air force officer in 1952

