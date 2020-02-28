Image copyright Lagos State Ministry of Health

Di Nigerian Ministry of health don confam di first case of Coronavirus for Lagos, south west Nigeria.

Di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire for statement say dem discover di case on di 27th of February, 2020 afta one Italian citizen wey di work for Nigeria return back from Milan, Italy to Lagos on 27th February.

E say dem don start work to identify all those wey di patient don come in contact wit since e land Nigeria.

So far more than 80,000 pipo for nearly 50 kontries don catch di disease and nearly 2, 800 pipo don die since dey disease comot for China.

Even though di disease start for China, more cases of pipo wey don catch di disease don boku for oda kontris outside China and di latest of dem na Italy

Italy don become one of di major centres of di infection, as pipo wey di travel from dia di virus.

How dem discover am?

Di minister yarn give say na Virology Laboratory for Lagos University Teaching Hospital na im dem discover say di Italian citizen get di disease.

So far di patient dey clinically stable and neva show any serious symptoms and dem di manage am for di infectious disease hospital for Yaba, Lagos, according to Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health.

Image copyright Prof. Akin Abayomi/Twitter Image example Dis na di first confirm case of Coronavirus for sub-Sahara Africa.

Wetin goment dey do to prevent di spread of di disease?

Di Nigerian goment say dem don di prepare tey tey to fight di virus.

Di minister say dem don tight measure to fight di outbreak plus contain di spread sharperly.

E say di multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dey lead don activate im emergency operation centre and e go dey work closely wit di Lagos state goment to respond to di case and implement firm control measure.

No panic

Di minister advise Nigerians make dem no panic but take dia health mata serious.

E say some pipo if dem catch di disease dem go just get mild sickness and recover early. But those wey don old plus pipo wey dey sock before if dem catch am,e dey de severe.

E say make all Nigerians pay attention to dia hand and respiratory hygiene.

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.

Health workers wey dey care for pesin wey dey sick with COVID-19 disease dey for higher risk and must protect demsef with di correct infection prevention and control procedures.

Image copyright Getty Images

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

As at today more than 80,000 pipo for nearly 50 kontries don catch di disease and nearly 2, 800 pipo don die since dey disease comot for China.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.