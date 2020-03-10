Doctors announce second HIV patient wey dey cured

Image copyright Andrew Testa/New York Times/Redux/eyevine Image example Adam Castillejo wants to be "an ambassador of hope"

One man for London don become di second person for world wey go dey cured of HIV according to doctors.

Adam Castillejo dey free of di virus 30 months afta im stop im anti-retroviral therapy.

No be di HIV melecine cure am sha but from stem cell treatment for cancer wey im bin also get.

Di pipo wey donate di stem cell get uncommon gene wey dem cari give oga Castillejo wey give dem protection against HIV.

Na for 2011, di first patient, Timothy Brown wey dem call di "Berlin Patient" get im own cure three and half years afta im pass through di same treatment.

Wetin be di treatment?

Di way e dey work be say di stem cell transplants dey stop di virus to dey increase for bodi by say e dey change di patient immune cells with di donor own wey fit resist di virus.

Oga Castillejo don dey without any active HIV infection for im blood semen or tissue afta two and half years, wey sabi pesin Prof Ravindra Kumar Gupta dey call, "HIV cure with almost certainty wey show say di treatment wey work for oga Brown nine years ago dey work true-true".

Image copyright Science Photo Library

But di treatment no fit dey for di millions of pipo wey dey live with HIV all ova di world.

Dis na because dis treatment dey very hard to deal with and na last resort for pipo wey get cancer not di HIV.

But while e no fit work now, e dey give hope say one day dem go fit to find HIV cure.

Di pipo wey get di gene wey HIV no fit penetrate dia cells dey very small but researchers dey target dat cell for pipo wey get HIV.

Na Permanent cure?

Well, no pesin fit tok if na permanent cure. To check, Castillejo and Brown still get di virus for bodi but e no dey active cos di donor cells no be wetin don fully take ova di patient.

And e no possible to say with 100% mind say im HIV no go come back.