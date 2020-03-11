Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di cups fit hold more blood than oda methods, leading many women to use dem as eco-friendly alternative to tampons, according to sabi pipo.

Di wrong use of menstrual cups fit dey make women suffer from pelvic organ prolapse, pesin tell BBC Victoria Derbyshire program.

Pelvic organ prolapse dey happen wen di muscle and tissue wey dey support di pelvic organs (di uterus, bladder or rectum) become weak or lose - alias- 'di womb don fall out from im main position'.

Di Chartered Society of Physiotherapy wan make some manufacturers dey add more safety advice wey dey beta.

Menstrual cups na one of di feminine hygiene products wey women dey put inside di vagina to collect period blood. For Africa, e no too popular like pad and tampon.

For UK wia di menstrual cups dey more common, e no dey regulated and e no get safety testing.

Tho one single menstrual cup fit last up to 10 years, some pipo don hala say more education dey needed before women go decide to use am.

One woman, Jenny tell BBC say she believe say na menstrual cups dey behind her minor pelvic organ prolapse, afta she bin use di cups for three months.

Anoda woman, 'Maria' - no be her real name - start to dey use di cups last two months.

"For di beginning, e bin dey okay (di cups)," she tok.

But wahala come start.

Her gynaecologist tell her say she get minor vaginal prolapse "wey fit don happen because of di cup".

"Di gynaecologist advise me not to dey use di cup again," she add.

Pelvic organ prolapse dey make one or more of di organs to drop down from di normal position, come swell up inside di vagina.

Di organs fit be di womb, bowel, bladder or top of di vagina.

Pelvic floor exercise and change in lifestyle fit help di condition but sometimes, e go need medical treatment.

Jenny complain say di menstrual cup no come wit any warning say dis kain tin fit be di side-effect.

"I read di instructions well-well, so I bin tink say I dey do di correct tin", Jenny tok.

Research ontop dis product no too plenti, but inside report by di Lancet Public Health journal last year 2019 - dem torchlight 43 studies wey involve 3,300 women and girls wey dey live for rich and poor kontries - di authors conclude say menstrual cups na "safe option".

But di Chartered Society of Physiotherapy dey call for more regulation of di cups.