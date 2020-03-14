Image copyright Getty Images

Di outbreak of coronavirus don cause make dem cancel plenty events, from football matches wey dem don postpone to music concerts.

European Champions League, La Liga, Premier League and many concerts including Coachella music festival dey among some of di events wey organisers don postpone sake of coronavirus.

On Wednesday 11, di World Health Organization declare say coronavirus na pandemic, dis one mean say, e don dey for evri part of di world.

BBC Pidgin don compile some of di events wey di Covid-19 pandemic don affect.

Event When dem cancel am Reason dem cancel am Round 5 Guinness Six Nations match March 9, 2020 One Scottish player test positive to coronavirus and a seven oda members of di Scotland camp (players and management) dey self-isolation. Hong Kong and Singapore rounds for di HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 February 12, 2020 Health concerns relating di Coronavirus outbreak Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite runners February 17, 2020 Japan confam new cases of coronavirus n aim cause fear Chinese Grand Prix March 9, 2020 Dem cancel am sake of say dem need dey careful Asian qualifiers for di FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 March 9, 2020 Fear for coronavirus Coachella March 8, 2020 Dem confam case of coronavirus locally for kontri wey dey host Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cancel di yearly St. Patrick's Day Parade in Southie March 9, 2020 Dem fear say coronavirus go spread President Trump ban pipo from Euro to dey enter America March 11, 2020 Im fear say coronavirus go spread Japan sef restrict pipo wey dey enter di kontri March, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread Dem cancel South by Southwest March 6, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread 2020 Tucson Festival of Books March 9, 2020 Plenty authors write dem say dem no go fit come because of coronavirus L.A. Times 2020 Festival of Books Rescheduled March 10, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread Google cancel di physical Google I/O event for Shoreline Amphitheatre fear say coronavirus go spread Rescheduling of 2020 New York International Auto Show March 10, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread New James Bond Movie, 'No Time to Die,' don delay March 4, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread Sanders and Biden Cancel campaign Events March 10, 2020 fear say coronavirus go spread Plenty university wey dey East Coast Cancel Classes March 8, 2020 One teacher tested positive for di virus. Dem don ask Harvard College students make dem move out of dia Houses and First-Year hostels Dey wan reduce crowd for di school sake of say coronavirus NYU dey do only online class now fear say coronavirus go spread Provost Joe Glover don recommend say make instructors move dia courses from face-to-face to online immediately March 9, 2020 Fear sake of say di virus outbreak for America Major League Soccer don suspend season for 30 days March 12, 2020 Dem bi was see how coronavirus go affect dem Champions League and Europa League don suspend competition March 13, 2020 Sake of say di fear say coronavirus go spread Premier league don suspend match too March 13, 2020 Na becos Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, and Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive for coronavirus Di NBA sef don suspend im season until further notice March 11, 2020 One of im player don test positive for di virus Apple don cancel im Worldwide Developers Conference where im suppose showcase new products. Na ontop internet alone di conference go be March 13, 2020 Sake of say di fear say coronavirus go spread Dem don shut down ATP and WTA tour for tennis game March 11, 2020 US dey fear say di virus fir spread

More than 125,000 people na im don get di Covid-19 disease inside 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of deaths now more than 4,600.

We go dey add to di list as more tori dey commot.