Image copyright Kem Senou Image example Pesin dey take injecton wit mask for face

Di first human trial of vaccine to protect against Coronavirus don start for America.

Na four patients collect di injection for di Kaiser Permanente research facility for Seattle, Washington, according to tori pipo, Associated Press.

Vaccine na special injection

Sabi pipo sha tok say e go take months to know true-true if di vaccine and odas dem dey work on go fit work.

Scientists all ova di world dey rush dia research.

Na di National Institute of Health dey fund dis first human trial and dem bin no test di vaccines for animals.

But di biotechnology company wey dey work on di vaccine say di way dem make am na by tried and tested processes.

Sabi pesin on infectious diseases for di Imperial College London, Dr John Tregoning tok say di vaccine dey use technology wey dem don test before and wey dem sabi say dey safe for humans.

E tok say, "Yes, e dey fast, because we dey rush against di virus, no be competition for di scientists but na for humanity".

Normally na weak or killed virus of sickness dem dey use make vaccine for things like measles but dem no do like dat for Cornonavirus.

Dem reproduce part of di genetic code of di virus for lab and na wetin dem use for di vaccine.

Di hope na say e go boostrdi bodi immunity to fight di virus.

Na two injections di volunteers go take 28 days apart for dia arm.

But even if dis test go well, e fit still take like 18 months for any vaccine to fit reach public.

Di Covid19 disease wey don claim at least 7,174 world pipo, as at today according to di Worldometer.

Na at least 182,726 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 79,883 around di world don recover.

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.

Health workers wey dey care for pesin wey dey sick with COVID-19 disease dey for higher risk and must protect demsef with di correct infection prevention and control procedures.

Image copyright Getty Images

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.