Chad wan 'pay back $100m money wey dem owe Angola with cattle'

Chad na major exporter of livestock

Chad go pay Angola $100m money wey dem owe dem with cattle according to Angola state newspaper.

Di hope be say di unusual agreement go create win-win situation for both nations because Chad dey short of cash while Angola need cattle.

Tori pipo 'Jorna de Angola' dey report say more than 1,000 cow arrive by ship for Angola capital, Luanda, as di first payment.

In total, Angola go receive 75,000 cattle over 10 years, meaning dem don accept payment of $1,333 per animal.

Chad go send anoda 3,500 head of cattle later dis month, na so di report add.

Chad bin propose to pay back di 2017 money wey dem owe with cattle, and Angola agree because e go help di southern African state rebuild dia cattle population for areas wey drought affect.

Drought dey common for Angola, and e dey cause animals to die of hunger and thirst. E dey also make many villagers run comot from dia land.

Although dem get oil, di kontri still dey try to recover from di legacy of 27-year civil war wey scata di kontri afta independence.

World Health Organization of Animal Health (OIE) describe Chad as "livestock farming kontri par excellence", with about 94 million head of cattle.

Livestock account for 30% of Chad export, and na dia main source of foreign exchange afta oil.