Image example Di youth corpers collect dia first allawee today

Nigerians for social media dey happy as di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shut down all di orientation camps for di kontri sake of coronavirus.

Di order wey NYSC send on Wednesday morning don interrupt di orientation programme of di 2020 Batch A Stream 1 wey bin start on 10 March for di 37 camps across di kontri.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria, Sunday Dare announce say dem go pay di youth corpers dia allawee den send dem go dia different place of primary assignment.

Dis shut down na part of measures to prevent di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.

For di Lagos orientation camp, di state Coordinator Eddy Megwa bin tell corps members for parade ground during di morning prayer make dem make comot from di camp kia-kia.

Nysc na by-force one-year service program to Nigeria for graduates of higher institutions below 30 years. Di program dey kick off wit three-week orientation inside camp wia dem go swear-in di graduates before dem go become 'Youth corps members' or 'youth corpers'.

Di youth corpers dey use di three weeks inside camp do different activities like march past, learn hand work, learn about di NYSC program, plus some side attractions like beauty pageants, cooking competitions and odas.

Afta di orientation camp, di youth corpers go come waka go dia place of primary assignment wia dem go serve for di rest of di year.

Dis shut down mean say di youth corpers no go get di full orientation and camp life experience.

Image copyright Getty Images

'E pain me but we move'

Even as some Nigerians dey hapi about di shut down, some corpers like Dotun (no be im real name) no find am funny at all.

"I bin get plans to catch fun for camp. I bin dey do plenti rehearsals and activities for my platoon and now all dat effort don waste. I feel bad about di shut down but we move," Dotun tell BBC Pidgin.

Di Ekiti State University graduate say im understand say goment dey try save dem from coronavirus so im gats obey di order as na for im own good.

As e be so, Nigeria don get three confam cases and 7000 pipo around di world don die from di virus.