Image copyright Getty Images Image example Portugal na home to Football star Cristiano Ronaldo, and champions of di first UEFA Nations League

Portugal don announce say dem go approve all applications for legal residence by migrants, because di coronavirus mata don make di work plenty for dia hand.

Authorities say as from Monday 30 March until at least 1 July, dem go treat foreigners like say dem get permanent residency to as to ensure dem get public services during di coronavirus outbreak.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo na one of di most famous pipo wey hail from Portugal

Anybody wey wan migrate and wey don already begin dia application go get dia papers automatically.

Officials say dis na "act of solidarity during dis crisis period".

Di oda reason officials give, according to Reuters na say di new policy go reduce risk on infection for border control service staff and applicants wey dey always dey in contact wit each other.

Di kontri get about 5,000 Covid-19 cases and 100 pipo don die from am, as at di time wey publish dis tori.