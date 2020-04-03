Coronavirus tips and tricks: BCG vaccine fit fight Covid-19? Keep calm read wetin we sabi so far
One French research joinbodi, Inserm health research group don tok say plan dey tok begin testingalias clinical trials of di Bacillus Calmette-Guerin special injection aka BCG vaccine as part of di fight against coronavirus for Africa.
Tori be say some recent studies wey scientists for di French National Institute of Health and Medical Research -aka - Inserm do show say fewer deaths from coronavirus dey comot from kontris wey dem dey administer di BCG vaccine.
BCG vaccine na special injection wey doctors dey give pikin wey dem born newly in order to protect dem for places wey tuberculosis dey common.
Di Inserm group also tok say dem dey also plan clinical trial for European kontris, and in Australia and any testing for Africa go follow dis ones.
Currently, no drugs dey wey fit cha cha prevent COVID-19, and even sef no vaccine. As di virus don waka across di world touch pass 0ne million pipo, scientists dey work at breakneck speed to identify ways to slow or stop di disease.
Even WHO neva give anybodi go ahead or tok pim for dis BCG tori wey dey fly upandan.
So wetin start dis question weda France don find cure for Coronavirus?
Well na afta two doctors for France, Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at Cochin hospital for Paris, and Camille Locht, head of research for Inserm enta racism wahala with statements dem make say make dem test di vaccine as protection for coronavirus for Africa on top say di continent no get masks, treatments, resuscitation.
Di statement make Africans vex sotay former footballers like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o comt to tok for social media say make dem no take African pipo as human guinea pigs. Eto'o call di doctors say dem be killers.
Questions still dey continue as di number of Covid-19 case for di world don clib to ova a million.
WHO -World Health Organization wey be di joinbodi authority for di whole world wey go fit give reen light for dis matter never tok anytin as e concern di BCG vaccine ontop coronavirus.
Even oda scientists, like researchers from di Murdoch Children's Research Institute inside Australia (MCRI) wey follow wan do clinical trials wit di BCG say dem no expect di BCG vaccination to be cure or a perfect method of prevention.
However, dem dey claim say di vaccine fit offer an extra round of defense if pipo fit use am alongside di protective equipment wey dem dey apply for healthcare settings.