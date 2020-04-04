Image copyright AFP Image example Parishioners dey wash hand to prevent di virus for Malawi capital

On 12 January 2020 - wey be less than three months ago - na only China di coronavirus dey. Not even one case dey anywia outside di kontri wia e from start.

And then by 13 January, di virus don become global problem. Dem record one case Thailand and then afta Japan, South Korea and di United States sef come get case.

Before pesin go know wetin dey happun, small number of cases don turn to like flood, wey full everywia across di world.

As e be now, over one million Covid-19 cases na im dey worldwide, from kontris like Nepal to Nicaragua.

But as di number of pipo wey dey die dey go up, and hospital dey overflow, any kontri dey wey coronavirus never enta?

Di answer na yes.

United Nations recognize 193 kontries as dia members.

In North Korea, dem no report any case of coronavirus and dem still dey test missile

As of 2 April, 18 kontris still never report one single Covid-19 case, according to informate wey BBC torchlight from Johns Hopkins University.

Di 18 kontris wey never get Covid-19

Comoros; Kiribati; Lesotho; Marshall Islands; Micronesia; Nauru; North Korea; Palau; Samoa; Sao Tome and Principe; Solomon Islands; South Sudan; Tajikistan; Tonga; Turkmenistan; Tuvalu; Vanuatu, Yemen.

Na just Thursday wey Malawi, wey be kontri of 18 million pipo report dia first cases. But dem don already prepare dey wait am.

Di kontri bin don declare "state of disaster" some weeks ago. Dem close schools, and cancel all visa wey dem approve before 20 March.

Public health sabi pesin Dr Peter MacPherson of Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, wey Wellcome Trust for Malawi dey sponsor, tok say im dey "confident" say Malawi go fit cope as di HIV and Tuberculosis palava wey di kontri eye don see for di lat 30 years, don make dem get ogbonge plans.

But Dr MacPherson say im feel say di Covid-19 go touch everywia las las.

There are fears impoverished Nauru would not be able to cope with a possible outbreak

So wia go be di last place wey coronavirus go reach?

"E go be those South Pacific islands (like Nauru, Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu) wey far well-well," na win Andy Tatem, wey be one professor from University of Southampton tok.

"But for dis our global economy I no sure say anywia fit escape di disease."

Di lockdown wey some of dis small kontris dey do fit work work, but dem no fit last forever, Dr Tatem bin reason.