Coronavirus tips: Hot weather fit kpai Covid-19?
You fit don hear say to stand for hot sun or hot weather fit kill di coronavirus. Cancel dat kain thinking.
DI World Health Organisation don tok say even if you put yourself for sun, e no fit prevent coronavirus. You fit still catch coronavirus even if di sun hot like fire.
Just watch dis video and remember to wash your hands and stay safe.
Producers: Damilola Banjo, Sarah Tiamiyu, Abdulmalik Fahd, Grace Ekpu