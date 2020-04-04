Image copyright Gallo Image

For Twitter trend wey don gada plenty reactions, pipo across di continent dey use di hashtag #AfricansAreNotLabRats to chook mouth inside wetin two doctors tok for one live Television programme.

Doctors Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at Cochin hospital for Paris, and Camille Locht, head of research for Inserm tok say make dem test di vaccine as protection for coronavirus for Africa on top say di continent no get masks, treatments, resuscitation.

Skip Twitter post by @didierdrogba It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.



Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Di statement make Africans vex sotay former footballers like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o tok for social media say make dem no take African pipo as human guinea pigs. Eto'o call di doctors say dem be killers.

Skip Twitter post by @DpWilliamSRuto It's disgusting and ridiculous for some people to openly claim that they are going to use our people like guinea pigs! I call upon all African leaders to not entertain such mediocrity and unjust experiments done on our people. AFRICA IS OUR BUSINESS #AfricansAreNotLabRats — William Samoei Ruto Fan, PhD (@DpWilliamSRuto) April 4, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @_ItsShark It makes no sense to start testing vaccines in a continent with just 7k+ cases, leaving behind their countries. Africa is not a lab and we are not Guinea pigs! Let them test their vaccines there. Sadly, our leaders are dumb enough to allow them.#AfricansAreNotLabRats — Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@_ItsShark) April 4, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @Gh_Information Whatever is best for humanity is not meant for Africans, whatever is not favorable and detrimental is meant for Africans. Super sad how low these People rate Africans. #AfricansAreNotLabRats — Ghana (@Gh_Information) April 4, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @Kapiushon__ It makes no sense to start testing vaccines in a continent with just 7k+ cases, leaving behind their countries. Africa is not a lab and we are not Guinea pigs! What happened to the United states and Canada,they should go test their vaccines there #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/X2DJAILJi4 — Yeyeboi 🇳🇬 (@Kapiushon__) April 4, 2020

However, di institution wey employ one of di doctors say pipo no understand di doctor comments as dem believe say dem no suppose exclude Africa from any research into Covid-19 vaccines.

Health research institute Inserm for statement say di video clip wey go viral for social media no mention say dem don go also begin di test for several European kontris and for Australia.

Di issue of medical research for Africa dey controversial - because for recent time's cases don dey wia large pharmaceutical companies conduct unethical research for Africa including di meningitis trial for Nigeria in di 1990's wey kill many children.