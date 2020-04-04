Coronavirus: Africans react to French doctors comment to test Covid-19 vaccine for di continent
For Twitter trend wey don gada plenty reactions, pipo across di continent dey use di hashtag #AfricansAreNotLabRats to chook mouth inside wetin two doctors tok for one live Television programme.
- First human trial vaccine to protect against Coronavirus don start - Dis na wetin you gatz know
- Coronavirus: Why e dey difficult for pipo to no dey touch dia face?
Doctors Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at Cochin hospital for Paris, and Camille Locht, head of research for Inserm tok say make dem test di vaccine as protection for coronavirus for Africa on top say di continent no get masks, treatments, resuscitation.
Di statement make Africans vex sotay former footballers like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o tok for social media say make dem no take African pipo as human guinea pigs. Eto'o call di doctors say dem be killers.
However, di institution wey employ one of di doctors say pipo no understand di doctor comments as dem believe say dem no suppose exclude Africa from any research into Covid-19 vaccines.
Health research institute Inserm for statement say di video clip wey go viral for social media no mention say dem don go also begin di test for several European kontris and for Australia.
Di issue of medical research for Africa dey controversial - because for recent time's cases don dey wia large pharmaceutical companies conduct unethical research for Africa including di meningitis trial for Nigeria in di 1990's wey kill many children.