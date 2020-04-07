Image copyright Getty Images

Steven Wonder, Billie Eilish and Sir Elton John go perform for TV concert wey Lady Gaga go organise, to celebrate health workers wey dey fight di coronavirus crisis.

Dem go stream di 'One World: Together at Home' concert wey go also feature John Legend and Sir Paul McCartney, go dey live ontop YouTube and BBC One go carry am for UK.

Inside press conference she do on Monday, Gaga say she and odas wan "thank well-well" di medical community for dia work to fight di coronavirus pandemic.

"My heart dey do gbim-gbim for those wey bi ER doctors and for nurses wey dey sleep inside car to make sure say dem no infect dia families or dia parents," di singer, wey im real name na Stefani Germanotta tok.

Oda celebrities wey go show face for di 18 April concert na David Beckham, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, wey both test positive for Covid-19.

Gaga, along wit di group Global Citizen, don already raise $35m for di World Health Organisation within di last seven days.

Di money go buy equipment for health workers and support programmes wey dey torchlight Covid-19 melecine and vaccines.