Image copyright Reuters Image example Di picture of how di prison dey burn

Fire don chop most parts of one prison for di Siberia region of Russia afta prisoners start to dey riot on top accuse say di guards dey maltreat dem.

Dem neva sabi di number of causalities from di fire but tori be say dem dey.

Russia penal service tok say di prisoners bin "attack guard" wey dem don rush go hospital.

Officials say di palava don calm down and dem don start to investigate di mata.

But rights group tok say di riot bin start afta one prison officer beat one of di prisoners.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Video wey Investigative Committee of Russia release show prisoners as dem dey stand with guards

One of di rights joinbodi bin post link to video wey show one prisoner with bloody bandage dem for im arm wey tok say guards choke and beat am and na im make im cut im wrists to protest.

Tok-tok pesin for di group, Siberia Without Torture tell AFP say riot police don surround di prison and di fire dey burn for ground.