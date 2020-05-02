Image copyright Getty Images Image example Billie Eilish is top of the playlist in Gaborone, Botswana

As na almost half of di world don dey follow social distancing rules, many of us dey carry ourselves back to our favorite music dem for comfort. Dem dey help us to reflect, mourn and even rock bodi small as we dey follow dis social distancing rules.

Na im make BBC Minute team wey dey provide news bulletin give radio stations around di world, ask those radio presenters di songs wey dem dey play for dia listeners for dis lockdown period.

You sef fit use am as your lockdown playlist.

1. Bop Daddy (Falz) - wey Ronke from Splash FM in Ibadan, Nigeria pick

Many Nigerians dey miss dia night hangout if you wan look di #BopDaddyChallenge. Ronke say di challenge dey trend for TikTok.

Di song na just about man wey dey tok about imself, but "di important tin be say na banger wey pipo fit jolly for house. "

Di challenge show pipo dey go from night cloth to beta evening kackup. Ronke laugh say, "dem dey dress up and dem no dey go anywhere".

2. Everything I Wanted (Billie Eilish) - wey Tebogo from Gabz FM in Gaborone, Botswana pick

Billie Eilish sad song wey tok about nightmare wey she kill herself no be song wey go comot di lockdown blues but tori pesin Tebogo tok say na di music of di time on top how di pipo dey feel. "Pipo for Botswana no know how e go be las las so dem no get choice but to dey hopeful.

For di song Eilish find peace for di hands of her closest friends like her brother, Finneas.

3. Imagine (John Lennon) - wey Michael from Metro Plus in Hong Kong pick

John Lennon popular song dey ask for unity and compassion. And Michael for Hong Kong Metro Plus tink say pipo don dey show demselves even more than Elise before. Like if pesin no get mask dem go give am no be about race or anything.

E say, "Human being now dey fight something wey dem no fit see (Coronavirus). If we all collabo togeda, we fit get through am.

4. Mulk Kay Nojawano (traditional) - wey Asfandyar from Power 99 in Islamabad, Pakistan pick

Asfandyar big palava na to create positive vibes for di pandemic. Im team come remix one traditional bop wey e say dey give pipo courage.

"E dey make dem feel like defenders, an army and na because dem dey stay for house dey keep demself and dia family safe."

5. Par Pira (BeePee) - wey Okeng from Radio King in Gulu, Uganda pick

Lockdown don make radio to turn essential more than ever for inside northern Uganda.

Okeng dey use I'm show create love tori as e dey connect pipo for Im show. For dis lockdown, young lovers dey one love song by BeePee to take cope.

Okeng say dis song mean, "keep me for mind for good and bad times".

6. Quarantine Show (Dubioza Kolektiv) - wey Naida from Radio Antena in Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina pick

Even as pressure for internet don plenti for lockdown, di seven members of Dubioza Kolektiv dey video call and jam gbedu even as all of dem dey dia own house.

For normal day Radio, Antena dey play English music well-well but now dem dey play part of dis group dem live jams. Naida explain say dis coronavirus era don make pipo dey crave more music from Bosnia artistes.

"Pipo dey hit us from all ova di world, dem wan hear music for we language and wetin we dey go through."

7. Resistiré 2020 (David Bisbal, Vanesa Martín, Alex Ubago, and others) - wey Valeria from Metropolis FM in Montevideo, Uruguay pick

Dis song na from 1988 and na song wey pipo dey sing from dia houses for Spain. "Na I go fight kind of song, no be I don win song", according to Valeria.

Cover wey plenti stars follow for 2020 don become dia most requested gbedu even though Uruguay neva get plenti coronavirus deaths. Valerie say, "pipo dey fear as dem get family for America and Spain".

8. Ride Natty Ride (Bob Marley) - wey Maya from Capital Radio in Khartoum, Sudan pick

"The stone that the builder refuse / Shall be the head cornerstone."

Maya love dis Bob Marley lyrics wella.

She tok say di ragtag star turn from freedom symbol for 2019 when Sudan bin get political palava to father figure wey dey tell dem "e go beta" now wey be say di poorest communities dey hear, wen on top restriction.

9. We Will Rock You (Queen) - wey Moustafa from Radio One in Baghdad, Iraq pick

"Na our anthem," na Wetin Moustafa tok about dis 70s banger.

"For dis radio station, anytime we dey feel down we dey say, we go rock dis no wahala. And na di same for our listeners cos anytime dem feel down, dem dey request dis song".

Moustafa say Radio don dey give young Iraqis escape from dia daily palava especially for dis lockdown and he say e dey gbadun am too, "because as dem dey tell me dia wahala, me too dey gist dem my own. E dey awesome. "

10. Rumah Kita (God Bless) - wey Hisa from Smart FM in Jakarta, Indonesia pick

E mean Our Home, dis gbedu don take new meaning for Jakarta Smart FM. As Presenter Hisa dey use am make pipo for stay house as dem no wan gree hear.

"Di song na about how Indonesia beta pass any wia wey you enta for world and for now, e no only good to dey di kontri but also to dey your house. "

