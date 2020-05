Image example Ghana, Accra dey lead Covi-19 infection

Greater Accra lead Covid-19 infections for Ghana as 1,852 cases out of total 2,169 dey de capital.

Dis dey account for over 85 percent of cases for wey Ashanti den Eastern region dey follow.

De virus spread catch twelve out of sixteen regions for, dis be regional breakdown of how Covid-19 spread for Ghana.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 1,852

Ashanti Region - 117

Eastern Region - 87

Central Region - 21

Oti Region - 19

Upper East Region - 19

Volta Region - 16

Northern Region - 13

Upper West Region - 10

Western Region - 9

Western North Region - 4

North East Region - 2

So far Coronavirus patients wey recover for Ghana rise catch 229.

Dis be after 17 new people recover after de last declaration by Ghana Health Service.

One more person die which de take de death toll go 18, wey de total cases be 2,169.