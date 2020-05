Image copyright Reuters Image example State media release dis foto wey show Kim Jong-un dey open a fertiliser plant on Friday

Kim Jong-un don appear for public for di first time in 20 days, North Korean state tori pipo tok.

KCNA news agency reports say di North Korean leader cut di ribbon for di opening of a fertiliser factory.

Dem add say pipo for di factory"break into clap dey shout hurrah" wen he appear on Friday.

Di reported appearance - na im first since one event on state media on 12 April - and dis dey come as tori bin dey fly upandan say Oga Kim don die.

We never fit independently confam dis latest tori wey North Korean media dey report.

State media later release picture wey show Oga Kim dey cut ribbon outside one factory.

When dem ask America President Donald Trump about di reappearance of Oga Kim, he tok say im no wan comment.