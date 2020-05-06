Image copyright Imperial College London

Prof Neil Ferguson don quit im job as goment adviser on Coronavirus after im admit "error of judgement".

Na Prof Ferguson, advice to di prime minister lead to di UK lockdown, e tok say im regret say im go against di message on social distancing.

Dis dey come after Daily Telegraph report say one woman visit im house twice during lockdown.

Im study on di way di virus go waka bin suggest say 250,000 pipo fit die if dem no take drastic action.

Dis advice make Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce on 23 March say im go shutdown on many parts on daily life wey go stop di spread of Coronavirus.

Inside statement, Prof Ferguson tok: "I accept say I make mistake and I no do di right tin.

"I don step back from my work with Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies).

"I bin behave like say I dey immune, afta I bin don test positive for coronavirus, come isolate myself for almost two weeks after I start to dey show di symptoms.

"I deeply regret say I no follow di clear messages say we need to do social distancing."

E call di goment advice on social distancing say "e dey clear",

Im add am say di law dey dia "to protect all of us".

Image example Prof Ferguson bin show face foe di Science and Technology Comittee for March

Wetin we sabi about Prof Neil Ferguson?

Prof Neil Ferguson na one of di world most influential disease modellers.

Im be di director of di MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis.

Di centre mathematical predictions don advise goments and di World Health Organization on outbreaks from Ebola for West Africa to di current pandemic.

Na di work of di group for early January, bin alert di world to di threat of coronavirus.

E show say hundreds if not thousands of pipo fit don dey affected for Wuhan wen Chinese officials bin report say na few dozen cases dem get.

Image copyright Getty Images

But di general public sabi am "Professor Lockdown".

For mid-March, di maths show say di UK need to change course or a quarter of a million pipo go die for "catastrophic epidemic".

Dis calculations don helep transform goment policy and all lives.