Image copyright Ardito Kodijat

Sita Tyasutami and her mama Maria Darmaningsih bin get all di symptoms of coronovirus and bin dey chill for hospital bed dey wait for di result of dia test.

Na so dem see Indonesia President Joko Widodo dey follow tori pipo tok and say dem be di two first cases of coronavirus but e no tok dia name.

But on top one or two digging dem find dia identity and like day, Sita turn di face of coronavirus for Indonesia.

E bin start with scratch-scratch throat.

Tyasutami no too tink am but then for 17 February morning she wake up with symptoms wey she sef gree say no be small tin.

Her mama, Darmaningsih wey be professor of dance for Jakarta Institute of Arts (JIA) own start later dat week and for 23 February afta one dance performance na im she fall very sick.

Na so dem cari bodi go hospital, wia di doctor say di mama get typhus, wey be bacterial disease wey lice and fleas dey spread and di pikin get bronchopneumonia.

Tyasutami tok say, "we bin ask make dem to test us for Covid-19 but hospital say na sake of say dem bin no get di equipment."

Image copyright Sita Tyasutami

Na on 27 February when one of Tyasutami friends tell am say she go di same dance event with one Japanese woman wey don test positive for Covid-19, na im she know say water don pass garri even though she bin no know the Japanese woman.

Na when Tyasutami insist say make dem do her Covid-19 test and dem come transfer dem go Sulianti Saroso, Jakarta's infectious disease hospital, for di test.

Image copyright Getty Images

Tyasutami and Darmaningsih bin expect say doctor go tell dem dia result instead of Presido Widod wey broadcast am give kontri pipo for 2 March. But days later, dem hear say by law, when disease outbreak dey di kontri, na di presido dey hear first.

Achmad Yurianto wey be tok-tok pesin for di Indonesian goment tell BBC say wetin di presido do dey legal as na mata of public interest, however Jarkata law sabi pesin Bivitri Susanti tok say e no tink say e dey right on top di legal protection of medical records.

Image copyright Reuters

Right or wrong, di announcement make dem turn negative celebs overnight. Pipo start to dey bash dem on top social media say na dem carry di virus come di kontri, blame dem say dem lose dia job and seperate from family. Dem even ask if na scam say she come fine and beautiful afta she bin sick.

Image copyright Sita Tyasutami

Tyasutami enta public trial even though e possible say cases fit day di kontri before 2 March although goment deny am.

Now Indonesia don be one of di worst hit kontrs for south east Asia wit like 12,000 cases and 900 deaths till today.

E fit neva clear who cari coronavirus enta Indonesia but di first wo pipo wey test positive to am name don dey on record.

Tyasutami tok say before dia diagonosis she bin get like 2,000 followers for Instagram and no hate speech but now she don dey get hate speech steady from her 10,000 followers wey dey target di pictures wey she wear sexy clothes.

Image copyright Sita Tyasutami

For 3 March, Presido Widodo sat make di hospitals and goment officials respect di privacy of di patients but by that time evritin don scata.

E no help di mata when di Indonesia health minister, Terewan Agus Putranto cause more wahala afta e say Sita catch di virus from her Japanese close friend when she bin dey dance for nightclub wey no be true. But pipo start to dey tok again.

Di health minister no gree follow di BBC tok.

Tyasutami tok say make tori pipo take responsibility for wetin dia tori of her coronavirus finding cause her family.

She say di media too far and even when she bin dey for hospital, she watch for television as dem pack for her house even as one press freedom group, Alliance of Independent Journalists say make di media avoid "sensationalism" and respect privacy of covid-19 cases.

Dem test every pesin for her house for Covid-19 and na wia dem find out say her older sister, 33 year old artist manager wey dey stay for Vienna, Anindyajati go need join dem for isolation for hospital.

Image copyright Sita Tyasutami

Apart from small complication, di recovery period go fine for three of dem.

For 13 March, afta 13 days of isolation, dem discharge Anindyajati and Tyasutami but dia mama stay hospital for three more days before she sef comot.

Image copyright Sita Tyasutami

Di experience don change dia life forever. Dem dey take out time to dey support families wey no too hold money like dem, and sometimes advice, Dem even donate dia blood to find treatment for di virus.

But di stigma still dey dia bodi, pesin recently call dem "Satanic witches" for message but Anindyajati dey focus on di positive say dia diagnosis make goment take action.

Additional reporting by Resty Woro Yuniar of BBC Indonesia