Image copyright Getty Images

Wen we dey choose password, dem dey advise us generally to use one upper case, one unusual letter and one number.

Singer, Grimes and tech billionaire Elon Musk don go one step further to apply dis rules to choose dia baby name.

Di couple name dia child X Æ A-12 Musk.

Musk reveal di name via Twitter on Wednesday - although nobody dey sure if im dey serious or e just dey joke.

If e dey real, pipo no dey sure how to pronounce am or wetin e mean. Grimes don since step in to try to explain wetin di name mean.

Grimes and Musk fit don win one ogbonge battle to be di celebrity couple wey get di most unusual name for their pikin, but dem get plenty pipo wey go give dem serious competition.

Skip Twitter post by @Grimezsz •X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

1. Apple - Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Image copyright Getty Images

A for Apple" na very familiar phrase to parents wey dey try teach their kids di alphabet, but e also show say di name inspire inspirational to British singer, Chris Martin and American actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow get 15-year-old daughter wey dem name Apple.

2. Blue Ivy - Jay Z and Beyonce

Image copyright Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z made make headlines for 2012 when dem name their first born daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

E get some theory wey dey ground say dem choose Ivy because di couple like di number four, wey be IV for Roman numerals.

Dem even try to trademark di name, but one Boston-based wedding firm Blue Ivy Events don already don get di trademark.

3. Brooklyn - David and Victoria Beckham

Image copyright PA

Brooklyn na di 22 year old eldest son of former British footballer David Beckham and British singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

"You sabi who dey give kids bad name? Posh and Becks."

That joke bin win comedian Stewart Francis di title of funniest joke for di Edinburgh Fringe in 2012.

4. Milan - Shakira and Gerard Pique

Image copyright Getty Images

Brooklyn dey far from di only celebrity child wey dem go name after geographical location.

Shakira welcome di first of her two sons with FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique for 2013, wey dem name, Milan.

5. North - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Image copyright Reuters

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their first baby for 2013.

Fans bin dey guess for months wetin di pair go name their first-born, bearing in mind say di child go bear Kanye surname.

Di couple deliver a name wey better pass wetin anyone bin dey hope for - North. E make di daughter full name be North West.

6. Bear - Liam Payne and Cheryl

Bear fot dey too out of di ordinary - but e dey certain say na name wey you fit remember.

And, as Liam explained am, e tok say that na how im and Cheryl chose it, although not without a bit of debate.

"I bin want more traditional name and she want a name wey dey more unusual," he tok

"And di reason she chose Bear na because Bear na name wey be say wen you di room, you no go ever forget. And I like am."

7. Hollywood and Nollywood: Femi Ogedengbe

One Nollywood actor, Femi Ogedengbe, wey welcome twins, a boy and a girl, on May 27, 2010 named di girl, Nollywood, and di boy, Hollywood.

Oga Ogedengbe announced di unusual names of im children on his Facebook page.

"For those who care to know we name our children , Girl : Queen Grace Michelle Chimamaka ( my God is good) Jesuomeh (My Jesus) Peculia Victoria & Nollywood (Our girl na di first to get that name. Pls note). Di boy: King Praise Micheal Tochukwu (Praise GOD) Jesuogbo (Thank you Jesus) Timothy Victor & Hollywood (Our boy na di first to get that name at least for Nigeria)." he tok according to report from tori pipo from premium times.