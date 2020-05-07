Image copyright Getty Images Image example Singapore bin dey jolly dia handling of di pandemic but now dem dey see di second wave

As di worst of coronavirus be like say e don pass for many kontris, goment dey reduce rules dem put to reduce di spread of di virus.

E no go be like di life wey we sabi but at least di public and businesses dem go fit relax from weeks of lockdown.

Di way coronavirus don affect plenti kontris don different so na different ways dem dey comot lockdown but most of di wahala wey dey in front dey similar and na wetin we dey look.

Avoid second waves

Scientists don warn say if authorities too rush with di way dem call of dia lockdown measures, e fit lead to second wave of coronavirus infections even as cases and deaths don dey reduce.

Pushan Dutt, professor of Economics at Insead Business School say make kontris use Singapore take do example as dem dey reduce lockdown.



Singapore begin see spike for dia numbers afta dem drop di measures dem bin put when dem become one of di most affected kontri afta China for February.

In just 3 days dem see 3,000 new cases for April and come put back di lockdown to 1 June.

Japan sef bin get second wave for di north of di kontri for Haikkaido city.

Di number of new cases bin don go down to zero but by 17 March need dey for second lockdown na why e dey important for oda kontris to keep dat one for mind.



Italy, for example, dey reduce dia 7-week lockdown but restaurants and bars dey open only for take-away.

Even as parks don reopen, social distancing rules still full ground remain.

As dia coronavirus commissioner, Domenico Arcuri tok, "Di virus still dey among us, e no strong like before but e still dey."

Dis na as plenti kontris dey look into mass testing as way to avoid second wave.

How to restart di economy

One of di major reasons to comot lockdown na to reduce di impact wey di pandemic don get on di economy.

From small businesses to even multi-nationals sef, many businesses dem don suffer for di pandemic hand.



Di International Monetary Fund (IMF) dey expect di world economy go fall by 3% even as dem bin dey expect 6% growth before di pandemic start.

Di International Labour Organization (ILO) say work no sure again for about 1.6 billion workers on top say 430 million businesses dey in big trouble. Na why plenti goments for world get stimuli packages for workers and companies.

But e go work? E neva still clear.



Di IMF director of Research Gita Gopinath tink say di economy of di world go lose US$9 trilliom and dat na for di best case scenario.

To go back work

Pressure don dey goment neck to reduce restrictions so pipo go fit work.

Bangladesh na kontri wey lobby work and dem dey start exit measures.



Factories for di textile industries don open plenti last week of April even as di lockdown still dey go on till di middle of May.

Bangladesh wey be di second largest explorer of clothes for world dem don dey suffer on top cancellation of orders from Europe and South America.

Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association say two million of dia workers fit lose dia jobs even with di fear of dia safety as dem dey work.

Belgium dey pressure dia workers on safety in fact, one of di busiest ports for di world, Antwerp dey test wristband wey go beep if pesin pass di 2 meter rule for social distancing for di workers.



Di wristband sef go help with contact tracing in case of infection and dem also dey test am for America.

But no be only factories and services suffer from Covid-19, agriculture dey hear dia own ween because of lack of labour.

Di whole supply chain from who dey farm, to di finisihed product don dey face palava, 'e.g India we don lose dia fist harvest of tea leaves cause no bodi dey to pick and go fit lose dia second harvest join and na why dem economies wey dey depend on crops dey press so dat food no go waste.

How to reopen schools

School closures na im almost evri kontri don adopt for dis pandemic. By April 170 of di 193 kontris for UN don close down dia schools according to Unesco.



Na like 1.3 billion students don suffer because of di closures.

Some kontris don dey reopen and dey look for strategy to make sure say di students and staff dey safe.

Some dey reduce di number of pipo for class, UK dey only let year 10 and 12 come back as dem get exams soon, one Chinese school for Hangzhou dey give pikin cap so dem go maintain social distancing.

Dem dey do temperature check for Vietnam schools and different time for drop off and pick up of pikin for Norway schools.



Denmark dey make dia pikin dem to play for group wey no pass six.

While scientists dey fear say opening school fit make children dey share di virus, education sabi pipo say e dey good for dia education and mental health.

Waka About

Pipo wey dey stay for wia dem plenti for dia fit spread coronavirus faster so di wahala now be say as dem lockdown dey end how dem go do normal life safely.

Many kontris no wan reduce lockdown restriction for restaurants, pubs and theatres, For Thailand, na cubicle pipo don dey eat inside as dem restaurants don dey get protective barriers and oda kontris don dey tink di same way.



For public transport wia social distancing go turn wahala, cities dem get oda plans.

Milan wia coronavirus finish work, go get new bike lanes to encourage biking for construction and factory workers.

Bogota sef wey be bike friendly city already dey build more bike lanes by di end of April.



For Paris, Mayor Anne Hildalgo get plan of 15 minutes city where you fit trek fifteen minutes to anytin you want for di city to avoid motor pollution wen France end dia national lockdown for 11 May.



New ways of worshipping?

Religious gatherings also chop cane from coronavirus hand and lockdowns. Di pandemic don scata di calendars of plenti faiths.



E affect Christianity and Judaism for Easter and Passover, wey be some of dia biggest yearly celebration.

Even sef dem cancel di Buddist New Year for South Asia.

Dem go fit cancel di annual Hajj Pilgrimage for July in Saudi Arabia ontop dis same Covid-9.

But kontris dey wey dey try normalise di attendance for religious events.



Iran announce say dem go open mosques for parts of di kontri health authorities say dey free of coronavirus but say make dme do social distancing when dem go to pray.



Many religious groups don carry dia faith enter internet as dem dey stuck for house with streaming and sabi pipo tok say dis practice fit no end any time soon.

For Italy, goment no dey allow churches to reopen for now, and dat tin don dey vex clerics deem.