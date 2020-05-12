Image copyright Getty Images

Di Chinese city of Wuhan dey make plans to test all di 11 million pipo wey dey live dia for Covid-19, state media dey report.

E be like say di plan dey im early stage, as all districts for Wuhan don receive order to submit how dem go complete di test in 10 days.

Dis dey come afta Wuhan, wia di virus bin first start, record six new cases over di weekend.

Before dis, di last time dem see new case na 3 April.

Wuhan, wey bin dey strict lockdown for 11 weeks, start to open up small-small from 8 April.

But many senior health officials wey di Global Times newspaper quote dey draw ear say to test di entire city go hard and e go cost.

Wuhan get population of 11 million, wey big pass cities like London

To understand wetin Wuhan wan try do, di United States now dey do around 300,000 tests every day, according to di White House. So far, dem don test almost 9 million pipo in total.

But if Wuhan do dis achievement, e go be say dem go don test like one million pipo per day.

As at 25 April, di Nigerian goment say na 2500 test dem dey test per day, inside kontri of about 200 million. If dem wan test all Nigerians dis way, e go take 80000 days or 219 years to complete.