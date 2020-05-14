Coronavirus fit no ever go away according to WHO

  • 14 May 2020
Woman wey wear mask Image copyright Getty Images

Di World Health Organization (WHO) don sama warning say coronavirus fit no comot for di world again.

WHO Emergencies Director, Dr Mike Ryan wey tok dis one for one virtual press briefing say, e dey important for pipo to know say dis virus fit become anoda common virus for di world just like HIV.

Oga Ryan say even if dem find vaccine, to control di virus go need plenty effort.

Almost 300,000 pipo for di world don die wit di virus and 4.3 million coronavirus cases dey for di world.

Wetin WHO tok

Dr Ryan say HIV neva go, but pipo don learn to live wit am. He say more dan 100 potential vaccines na im dem dey develop sake of di virus and im no believe say anybody fit tok when di disease go disappear.

He say many oda sicknesses, like measles still dey even afta vaccine dey to treat am.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say e dey possible to control di virus but dey worry about di lockdown wey many kontris don relax.

He warn say assurance no dey if di virus no go come again as kontris reduce lockdown small.

Confam cases wey dey for di world

Group 4

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Last figure update May 13, 2020, 8:30 PM GMT+1

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 population

Deaths
As pipo dey die*
Total Cases
United States of America 83024 25.4 1377206
United Kingdom 33186 49.4 229705
Italy 31106 51.3 222104
France 27074 41.5 140734
Spain 26920 57.7 228030
Brazil 12635 6.0 180737
Belgium 8843 77.0 53981
Germany 7792 9.4 173824
Iran 6783 8.3 112725
Netherlands 5562 32.6 43217
Canada 5312 14.3 72485
China 4637 0.3 84021
Turkey 3952 4.8 143114
Mexico 3926 3.1 38324
Sweden 3460 34.7 27909
India 2551 0.2 78041
Ecuador 2327 13.6 30419
Russia 2212 1.5 242271
Peru 2057 6.4 72059
Switzerland 1870 21.9 30413
Ireland 1488 30.9 23242
Portugal 1175 11.5 28132
Indonesia 1028 0.4 15438
Romania 1016 5.2 16002
Poland 861 2.3 17204
Philippines 772 0.7 11618
Pakistan 737 0.3 34336
Japan 657 0.5 15968
Austria 624 7.0 15997
Egypt 556 0.6 10431
Denmark 533 9.3 10667
Algeria 522 1.2 6253
Colombia 493 1.0 12272
Ukraine 439 1.0 16425
Hungary 430 4.4 3341
Dominican Republic 409 3.8 11196
Chile 346 1.8 34381
Argentina 321 0.7 6563
Czech Republic 288 2.7 8240
Finland 284 5.1 6054
Saudi Arabia 273 0.8 44830
Bangladesh 269 0.2 17822
Isreal 262 3.1 16539
South Korea 259 0.5 10962
Panama 252 6.0 8783
Norway 229 4.3 8168
Serbia 220 3.2 10243
South Africa 206 0.4 11350
United Arab Emirates 203 2.1 19661
Morocco 188 0.5 6512
Moldova 185 4.6 5406
Nigeria 158 0.1 4787
Greece 155 1.5 2760
Belarus 146 1.5 25825
Afghanistan 132 0.4 5226
Bolivia 128 1.1 2964
Cameroon 125 0.5 2689
Honduras 121 1.3 2080
Bosnia and Herzegovina 120 3.6 2181
Iraq 115 0.3 3032
Malaysia 111 0.4 6779
Luxembourg 103 17.0 3904
Slovenia 103 5.0 1463
Australia 98 0.4 6975
Bulgaria 96 1.4 2069
FYR Macedonia 95 4.6 1694
Croatia 94 2.3 2213
Kuwait 82 2.0 11028
Sudan 80 0.2 1661
Cuba 79 0.7 1810
Estonia 61 4.6 1751
Thailand 56 0.1 3017
Lithuania 54 1.9 1505
Somalia 52 0.3 1219
Burkina Faso 51 0.3 766
Democratic Republic of Congo 50 0.1 1169
Andorra 49 63.6 760
Armenia 48 1.6 3718
Niger 47 0.2 854
Tunisia 45 0.4 1032
Channel Islands 42 24.6 547
Chad 42 0.3 372
San Marino 41 121.4 643
Kenya 40 0.1 737
Mali 40 0.2 730
Azrbaijan 35 0.4 2758
Kazakhstan 32 0.2 5417
Albania 31 1.1 880
Kosovo 29 1.6 919
Slovakia 27 0.5 1469
Guatemala 27 0.2 1199
Lebanon 26 0.4 878
Tajikistan 23 0.3 801
Isle of Man 23 27.4 332
Ghana 22 0.1 5127
Singapore 21 0.4 25346
Senegal 21 0.1 2105
Ivory Coast 21 0.1 1857
New Zealand 21 0.4 1497
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
El Salvador 20 0.3 1037
Liberia 20 0.4 212
Latvia 19 1.0 951
Uruguay 19 0.6 717
Sierra Leone 19 0.2 338
Haiti 18 0.2 219
Oman 17 0.4 4019
Cyprus 16 1.3 905
Saint Martin (French part) 15 40.3 76
Qatar 14 0.5 26539
Mayotte 14 5.4 1143
Martinique 14 3.7 187
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Guadaloupe 13 3.3 155
Kyrgyzstan 12 0.2 1044
Yemen 12 0.0 70
Uzbekistan 11 0.0 2568
Guinea 11 0.1 2298
Georgia 11 0.3 647
Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) 11 0.2 333
Togo 11 0.1 199
Bahamas 11 2.9 93
Iceland 10 3.0 1802
Paraguay 10 0.1 737
Venezuela 10 0.0 423
Mauritius 10 0.8 332
Guyana 10 1.3 113
Bahrain 9 0.6 5780
Sri Lanka 9 0.0 893
Gabon 9 0.4 863
Jordan 9 0.1 582
Jamaica 9 0.3 507
Montenegro 9 1.4 324
Bermuda 8 12.7 121
Trinidad and Tobago 8 0.6 116
Nicaragua 8 0.1 25
Costa Rica 7 0.1 804
Zambia 7 0.0 446
Taiwan 7 0.0 440
Barbados 7 2.4 85
Equatorial Guinea 6 0.5 522
Malta 6 1.4 508
São Tomé and Príncipe 6 2.8 220
Myanmar 6 0.0 181
Ethiopia 5 0.0 263
Monaco 4 10.3 96
Zimbabwe 4 0.0 37
Djibouti 3 0.3 1268
Maldives 3 0.6 904
Guinea-Bissau 3 0.2 820
Aruba 3 2.8 101
Lybia 3 0.0 64
Malawi 3 0.0 63
Syria 3 0.0 48
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 25
Palestinian Territories 2 0.0 375
Benin 2 0.0 327
Cape Verde 2 0.4 289
Swaziland 2 0.2 187
Angola 2 0.0 45
Belize 2 0.5 18
Mauritania 2 0.0 9
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
French Guiana 1 0.4 153
Brunei (Darussalam) 1 0.2 141
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 85
Liechtenstein 1 2.6 82
Botswana 1 0.0 24
Gambia 1 0.0 23
Curaçao 1 0.6 16
Burundi 1 0.0 15
Turks and Caicos Islands 1 2.7 12
Monteserrat 1 20.0 11
Comoros 1 0.1 11
Suriname 1 0.2 10
British Virgin Island 1 3.4 7
Reunion Island 0 0.0 439
Vietnam 0 0.0 288
Rwanda 0 0.0 286
Nepal 0 0.0 243
Madagascar 0 0.0 212
South Sudan 0 0.0 194
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 187
Gibraltar 0 0.0 148
Central African Republic 0 0.0 143
Uganda 0 0.0 126
Cambodia 0 0.0 122
Mozambique 0 0.0 104
French Polynesia 0 0.0 60
Mongolia 0 0.0 42
Eritrea 0 0.0 39
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 24
Grenada 0 0.0 21
Laos 0 0.0 19
Fiji 0 0.0 18
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 18
New Caledonia 0 0.0 18
St Vicent and di Grenadines 0 0.0 17
Namibia 0 0.0 16
Dominica 0 0.0 16
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 15
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Vatican 0 0.0 12
Greenland 0 0.0 11
Seychelles 0 0.0 11
Bhutan 0 0.0 11
Papua New Guinea 0 0.0 8
Western Sahara 0 0.0 6
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 6
Anguilla 0 0.0 3

Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.

**Data wey dey hia na average of wetin happun for three days. As di numba of cases dey change, we no fit sabi di average for dis date

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Wen last we update di figures: May 13, 2020, 8:30 PM GMT+1

