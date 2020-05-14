Coronavirus fit no ever go away according to WHO
- 14 May 2020
Di World Health Organization (WHO) don sama warning say coronavirus fit no comot for di world again.
WHO Emergencies Director, Dr Mike Ryan wey tok dis one for one virtual press briefing say, e dey important for pipo to know say dis virus fit become anoda common virus for di world just like HIV.
Oga Ryan say even if dem find vaccine, to control di virus go need plenty effort.
Almost 300,000 pipo for di world don die wit di virus and 4.3 million coronavirus cases dey for di world.
Wetin WHO tok
Dr Ryan say HIV neva go, but pipo don learn to live wit am. He say more dan 100 potential vaccines na im dem dey develop sake of di virus and im no believe say anybody fit tok when di disease go disappear.
He say many oda sicknesses, like measles still dey even afta vaccine dey to treat am.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say e dey possible to control di virus but dey worry about di lockdown wey many kontris don relax.
He warn say assurance no dey if di virus no go come again as kontris reduce lockdown small.
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update May 13, 2020, 8:30 PM GMT+1
|United States of America
|83024
|25.4
|1377206
|United Kingdom
|33186
|49.4
|229705
|Italy
|31106
|51.3
|222104
|France
|27074
|41.5
|140734
|Spain
|26920
|57.7
|228030
|Brazil
|12635
|6.0
|180737
|Belgium
|8843
|77.0
|53981
|Germany
|7792
|9.4
|173824
|Iran
|6783
|8.3
|112725
|Netherlands
|5562
|32.6
|43217
|Canada
|5312
|14.3
|72485
|China
|4637
|0.3
|84021
|Turkey
|3952
|4.8
|143114
|Mexico
|3926
|3.1
|38324
|Sweden
|3460
|34.7
|27909
|India
|2551
|0.2
|78041
|Ecuador
|2327
|13.6
|30419
|Russia
|2212
|1.5
|242271
|Peru
|2057
|6.4
|72059
|Switzerland
|1870
|21.9
|30413
|Ireland
|1488
|30.9
|23242
|Portugal
|1175
|11.5
|28132
|Indonesia
|1028
|0.4
|15438
|Romania
|1016
|5.2
|16002
|Poland
|861
|2.3
|17204
|Philippines
|772
|0.7
|11618
|Pakistan
|737
|0.3
|34336
|Japan
|657
|0.5
|15968
|Austria
|624
|7.0
|15997
|Egypt
|556
|0.6
|10431
|Denmark
|533
|9.3
|10667
|Algeria
|522
|1.2
|6253
|Colombia
|493
|1.0
|12272
|Ukraine
|439
|1.0
|16425
|Hungary
|430
|4.4
|3341
|Dominican Republic
|409
|3.8
|11196
|Chile
|346
|1.8
|34381
|Argentina
|321
|0.7
|6563
|Czech Republic
|288
|2.7
|8240
|Finland
|284
|5.1
|6054
|Saudi Arabia
|273
|0.8
|44830
|Bangladesh
|269
|0.2
|17822
|Isreal
|262
|3.1
|16539
|South Korea
|259
|0.5
|10962
|Panama
|252
|6.0
|8783
|Norway
|229
|4.3
|8168
|Serbia
|220
|3.2
|10243
|South Africa
|206
|0.4
|11350
|United Arab Emirates
|203
|2.1
|19661
|Morocco
|188
|0.5
|6512
|Moldova
|185
|4.6
|5406
|Nigeria
|158
|0.1
|4787
|Greece
|155
|1.5
|2760
|Belarus
|146
|1.5
|25825
|Afghanistan
|132
|0.4
|5226
|Bolivia
|128
|1.1
|2964
|Cameroon
|125
|0.5
|2689
|Honduras
|121
|1.3
|2080
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|120
|3.6
|2181
|Iraq
|115
|0.3
|3032
|Malaysia
|111
|0.4
|6779
|Luxembourg
|103
|17.0
|3904
|Slovenia
|103
|5.0
|1463
|Australia
|98
|0.4
|6975
|Bulgaria
|96
|1.4
|2069
|FYR Macedonia
|95
|4.6
|1694
|Croatia
|94
|2.3
|2213
|Kuwait
|82
|2.0
|11028
|Sudan
|80
|0.2
|1661
|Cuba
|79
|0.7
|1810
|Estonia
|61
|4.6
|1751
|Thailand
|56
|0.1
|3017
|Lithuania
|54
|1.9
|1505
|Somalia
|52
|0.3
|1219
|Burkina Faso
|51
|0.3
|766
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|50
|0.1
|1169
|Andorra
|49
|63.6
|760
|Armenia
|48
|1.6
|3718
|Niger
|47
|0.2
|854
|Tunisia
|45
|0.4
|1032
|Channel Islands
|42
|24.6
|547
|Chad
|42
|0.3
|372
|San Marino
|41
|121.4
|643
|Kenya
|40
|0.1
|737
|Mali
|40
|0.2
|730
|Azrbaijan
|35
|0.4
|2758
|Kazakhstan
|32
|0.2
|5417
|Albania
|31
|1.1
|880
|Kosovo
|29
|1.6
|919
|Slovakia
|27
|0.5
|1469
|Guatemala
|27
|0.2
|1199
|Lebanon
|26
|0.4
|878
|Tajikistan
|23
|0.3
|801
|Isle of Man
|23
|27.4
|332
|Ghana
|22
|0.1
|5127
|Singapore
|21
|0.4
|25346
|Senegal
|21
|0.1
|2105
|Ivory Coast
|21
|0.1
|1857
|New Zealand
|21
|0.4
|1497
|Tanzania
|21
|0.0
|509
|El Salvador
|20
|0.3
|1037
|Liberia
|20
|0.4
|212
|Latvia
|19
|1.0
|951
|Uruguay
|19
|0.6
|717
|Sierra Leone
|19
|0.2
|338
|Haiti
|18
|0.2
|219
|Oman
|17
|0.4
|4019
|Cyprus
|16
|1.3
|905
|Saint Martin (French part)
|15
|40.3
|76
|Qatar
|14
|0.5
|26539
|Mayotte
|14
|5.4
|1143
|Martinique
|14
|3.7
|187
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Guadaloupe
|13
|3.3
|155
|Kyrgyzstan
|12
|0.2
|1044
|Yemen
|12
|0.0
|70
|Uzbekistan
|11
|0.0
|2568
|Guinea
|11
|0.1
|2298
|Georgia
|11
|0.3
|647
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|11
|0.2
|333
|Togo
|11
|0.1
|199
|Bahamas
|11
|2.9
|93
|Iceland
|10
|3.0
|1802
|Paraguay
|10
|0.1
|737
|Venezuela
|10
|0.0
|423
|Mauritius
|10
|0.8
|332
|Guyana
|10
|1.3
|113
|Bahrain
|9
|0.6
|5780
|Sri Lanka
|9
|0.0
|893
|Gabon
|9
|0.4
|863
|Jordan
|9
|0.1
|582
|Jamaica
|9
|0.3
|507
|Montenegro
|9
|1.4
|324
|Bermuda
|8
|12.7
|121
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|0.6
|116
|Nicaragua
|8
|0.1
|25
|Costa Rica
|7
|0.1
|804
|Zambia
|7
|0.0
|446
|Taiwan
|7
|0.0
|440
|Barbados
|7
|2.4
|85
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|0.5
|522
|Malta
|6
|1.4
|508
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|6
|2.8
|220
|Myanmar
|6
|0.0
|181
|Ethiopia
|5
|0.0
|263
|Monaco
|4
|10.3
|96
|Zimbabwe
|4
|0.0
|37
|Djibouti
|3
|0.3
|1268
|Maldives
|3
|0.6
|904
|Guinea-Bissau
|3
|0.2
|820
|Aruba
|3
|2.8
|101
|Lybia
|3
|0.0
|64
|Malawi
|3
|0.0
|63
|Syria
|3
|0.0
|48
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|3.1
|25
|Palestinian Territories
|2
|0.0
|375
|Benin
|2
|0.0
|327
|Cape Verde
|2
|0.4
|289
|Swaziland
|2
|0.2
|187
|Angola
|2
|0.0
|45
|Belize
|2
|0.5
|18
|Mauritania
|2
|0.0
|9
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|French Guiana
|1
|0.4
|153
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|0.2
|141
|Cayman Islands
|1
|1.6
|85
|Liechtenstein
|1
|2.6
|82
|Botswana
|1
|0.0
|24
|Gambia
|1
|0.0
|23
|Curaçao
|1
|0.6
|16
|Burundi
|1
|0.0
|15
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|2.7
|12
|Monteserrat
|1
|20.0
|11
|Comoros
|1
|0.1
|11
|Suriname
|1
|0.2
|10
|British Virgin Island
|1
|3.4
|7
|Reunion Island
|0
|0.0
|439
|Vietnam
|0
|0.0
|288
|Rwanda
|0
|0.0
|286
|Nepal
|0
|0.0
|243
|Madagascar
|0
|0.0
|212
|South Sudan
|0
|0.0
|194
|Faroe Islands
|0
|0.0
|187
|Gibraltar
|0
|0.0
|148
|Central African Republic
|0
|0.0
|143
|Uganda
|0
|0.0
|126
|Cambodia
|0
|0.0
|122
|Mozambique
|0
|0.0
|104
|French Polynesia
|0
|0.0
|60
|Mongolia
|0
|0.0
|42
|Eritrea
|0
|0.0
|39
|Timor-Leste
|0
|0.0
|24
|Grenada
|0
|0.0
|21
|Laos
|0
|0.0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0.0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0.0
|18
|New Caledonia
|0
|0.0
|18
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|0.0
|17
|Namibia
|0
|0.0
|16
|Dominica
|0
|0.0
|16
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0.0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0.0
|13
|Vatican
|0
|0.0
|12
|Greenland
|0
|0.0
|11
|Seychelles
|0
|0.0
|11
|Bhutan
|0
|0.0
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0.0
|8
|Western Sahara
|0
|0.0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|0.0
|6
|Anguilla
|0
|0.0
|3
