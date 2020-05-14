Image copyright Getty Images

Di World Health Organization (WHO) don sama warning say coronavirus fit no comot for di world again.

WHO Emergencies Director, Dr Mike Ryan wey tok dis one for one virtual press briefing say, e dey important for pipo to know say dis virus fit become anoda common virus for di world just like HIV.

Oga Ryan say even if dem find vaccine, to control di virus go need plenty effort.

Almost 300,000 pipo for di world don die wit di virus and 4.3 million coronavirus cases dey for di world.

Wetin WHO tok

Dr Ryan say HIV neva go, but pipo don learn to live wit am. He say more dan 100 potential vaccines na im dem dey develop sake of di virus and im no believe say anybody fit tok when di disease go disappear.

He say many oda sicknesses, like measles still dey even afta vaccine dey to treat am.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say e dey possible to control di virus but dey worry about di lockdown wey many kontris don relax.

He warn say assurance no dey if di virus no go come again as kontris reduce lockdown small.

