Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos fit become di world first trillionaire as early as 2026, one study wey one content and comparison site, Comparisun, wey dey help organisations compare different business products.

"Despite say im don lose like $38 billion as part of wetin im take settle for im recent divorce, Bezos na still by far di world richest person and im net worth don grow by 34 per cent on average over di last five years and im fit become di world first trillionaire as early as 2026 when he go do turn 62." Di organisation tok.

Dis report don cause debate for social media as pipo dey react to di tori.

Skip Twitter post by @KeyFeathers Why do regular (not millionaire) folks keep defending people like Jeff Bezos? They are living a completely different world to you BECAUSE they are profiting off a system to keep you poor and them rich.

I just don't...get it. Your mindset is what helps them avoid fair taxation... — Key (@KeyFeathers) 15 ਮਈ 2020

Skip Twitter post by @jackcalifano Bernie’s plan for Free Public College would be paid for in full with a 4.7% tax on literally just Jeff Bezos. — Jack Califano (@jackcalifano) 14 ਮਈ 2020

Skip Twitter post by @kendraaaleighh Being a trillionaire is not ethical in any way ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨nobody needs such a disgustingly huge sum of money ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ especially when your money comes from the exploitation of your workers who barely make a livable wage ✨✨✨ — kendra (@kendraaaleighh) 15 ਮਈ 2020

Who be Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos na di founder and CEO of di one e-commerce company Amazon, im be di owner of Di Washington Post (Tori newspaper)company and founder of di space exploration company Blue Origin(Aerospace company)

Im successful business ventures don make am one of di richest pipo for di world. with 145 billion dollars as net worth as at 2020.

Dem Born am for New Mexico for 1964, Bezos early love of computers make am study computer science and electrical engineering for Princeton University.

After im graduate for 1986, Jeff work on Wall Street, and for 1990 im became di youngest senior vice president at the investment firm D.E. Shaw.

Four years later, Bezos resign from im job to open Amazon.com, one online bookstore from im garage. Im parent give am $300,000 to invest for di company.

Bezos bin warn pipo wey invest for di business say 70% chance dey say di business fit fail.

For 1998, di site expand to offer music, videos, and other consumer goods. and for 2002, Bezos launch Amazon Web Services, wey dey compile data from weather channels and website traffic.

Di company almost go bankrupt for 2002, but e bounce back for 2003 after im sack some of staff layoffs.

From Washington post to Whole Foods, Bezoz get plenti company under im Amazon group of companies.

After more than 25 years of marriage, Jeff and im Ex-wife, MacKenzie divorce for 2019 bin scatter di internet afta adme cut Jeff stake for Amazon from 16 to 12% as part of di divorce settlement, dem cut Jeff stake for Amazon from 16 percent to 12 percent, e mean say im stake dey nearly $110 billion and MacKenzie own dey than $37 billion.

Jeff and MacKenzie get four pikin together: three sons and one daughter wey dem adopt from China.

How coronavirus dey increase Jeff moni?

Di Billionaire Bonanza report say between March 18 and April 10 2020, di billionaire wealth for di US increase by 9.5%. During di same period, wey over 22 million Americans file for unemployment.

D Amazon CEO and entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos, don grow im fortune by $24bn and dis na 20% increasewithin four months

Bezos get 11% stake for di company.

Di increase in demand of pipo wey dey do online shopping on Amazon sake of coronavirus lockdown and millions of pipo dey stay inside house to stop di spread of di virus make im shares to go up.

For di report from Comparisun, dem also suggest say after Jeff Besoz, pipo like Facebook owner, mark Zuckerberg still fit join di trillionaire's club very soon.

"Of di 25 pipo we analyse, only eleven go really get di chance to become trillionaire during dia lifetime, sake of di recent rate of wealth growth."Dem tok.