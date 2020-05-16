Coronavirus: Netherlands advise singles to look for 'sex partner'

  • 16 May 2020
Pipo leg vie as dem dey ontop bed Image copyright Getty Images

Dutch goment don issue new guidance to single pipo wey dey find closeness during di pandemic, with advise for dem to find "sex buddy".

Di National Institute for Public Health and di Environment (RIVM) say make singles reach arrangement with one oda pesin.

But make dem avoid sex if one of dem suspect say di oda pesin get coronavirus, di advice tok.

Di guidance dey come afta pipo complain say no sex advice dey for singles.

Social-distancing measures dey in place for Netherlands since 23 March, wen goment impose wetin dem call "intelligent" or "targeted" lockdown.

Di rules no strict like di ones of di kontri neighbours, dem permit small gatherings of pipo if dem observe social distancing.

But for di guidance wey dem publish on 14 May, di RIVM say "e makes sense for single [pesin] you also go wan get physical contact" during di pandemic.

If singles choose to engage in sexual contact, dem must take precautions to minimise di risk of coronavirus exposure, di authority tok.

"Discuss how best to do am togeda,"di RIVM guidance tok. "For example, meet with di same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided say you no dey sick.

"Make good arrangements with dis pesin about how many oda pipo two of una dey see you both. Di more pipo una dey see, di greater di chance of (spreading) di coronavirus."

Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Di Netherlands begin starting easing its lockdown on 11 May

Di RIVM also issue advice for pipo wey dia long-term partners suspect say don catch di coronavirus.

"Don't have sex with your partner if dem don isolate dem because of (suspected) coronavirus infection," e tok.

"Sex with yourself or with odas at a distance dey possible," e add, e suggest "erotic stories" and "masturbating togeda" as possible solutions.

Image copyright Reuters
Image example Restrictions for Netherlands dey more relaxed compared to oda countries

On Monday, di Netherlands begin dia first stage of five-phase lockdown exit plan.

As part of di first phase, dem allow libraries, hairdressers, nail bars, beauticians, massage salons and places wey dey provide occupational therapy to reopen from 11 May.

43,880 pipo don test positive for coronavirus for di kontri so far, with more dan 5,500 deaths.

