Image copyright Kum Paul

Kontri pipo for Cameroon economic capital watch drama afta 2018 presidential candidate and prophet Franklin Ndifor die but family say e no die, say e go spiritual retreat.

Franklin Ndifor bin bi na pastor for Kingship International Church for Douala and odas bi challenge president Biya for 2018 elections.

De last taim weh deh see e for public na weh e go give tins for wash hand for population for block Covid-19.

One goment doctor Dr Gaelle Nanga tell tori pipo say de man of God and politician die from Covid-19 afta e kam check de e for house wia e die.

Cameroon don register 3105 cases for Covid-19, 1567 pipo don recover, 140 don die.

Image copyright Kum Paul

Some taim afta medical team declare say Franklin Ndifor don die, family mimbas lock gate no let any man inside, not even authorities till evening.

Finally wen authorities enta de house deh no let dem enta de room weh de keep de prophet e die bodi.

For dis taim, Church pipo gada for front e house di sing di pray, di wait for miracle, while police and oda security officials di keep guard.

All man di wait for weti authorities go decide. Police don take de die bodi for go bury now.