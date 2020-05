Image copyright CCTV Image example The moment Li Jingzhi saw her son for the first time in 32 years

One Chinese couple wey jaguda pipo kidnap dia pikin inside one hotel for 1988 don see am again afta 32 years.

Dem snatch Mao Yin wen im be two years old, as im papa leave am for some time to collect water for am to drink on dia way from nursery school.

Im parents search di whole kontri for am and im mama distribute more than 100,000 flyers.

Yin - wey be 34 years now - meet im parents for di first time during press conference wey police arrange.

"I go like to thank di plenty pipo wey help us," tok Li Jingzhi, Mao mama.

Wetin happun to Mao Yin?

On 17 October 1988, im papa, Mao Zhenjing, bin go carry am for nursery school for city of Xian, Shaanxi province.

Afta di boy ask for water to drink, dem stop for di entrance of one hotel. As di papa bin dey collect di water, e carry eye look anoda side but before e look back, di boy don disappear.

Di family begin find am everywia, so tey madam Li leave her job to focus on how to find her pikin - but no success.

Image copyright CCTV Image example The reunited family

For 2007, madam Li join one organisation "Baby Come Back Home", as volunteer, to help oda parents find dia pikin wey don miss.

According to di official China tori pipo, she help 29 families to find dia pikin again, even though her own son still miss.

How dem take find Mao Yin?

For April, police get one tip of one pikin - about 1,000km (620 miles) from Xian - wey some pipo adopt many years before.

Afta police find di pesin, dem do DNA test for am wia dem come see say Mao na di pikin of Li Jingzhi, although im don dey answer anoda name - Gu Ningning.

Police say na sell dem sell Mao to one couple wey dey find pikin for 6,000 yuan ($840 for today money).

Di authorities never tok anything about di couple wey raise Mao Yin.

But Mao himsef tok say im "no sure" about di future, but im go like spend time wit im real parents.