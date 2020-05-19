Image copyright Instagram

Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, wey show for di first Twilight feem for 2008, don die with im girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27 for Las Vegas.

Authorities find di couple dead for dia apartment for Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 13.

Police say no be criminal mata and dem dey wait for di toxicology reports.

Boyce bin act as Tyler for Twilight, di character wey almost jam Bella with im car before Edward use hand stop di motor.

Boyce get one ten year old daughter wey im dey leave behind, while Adepoju get her own pikin wey be boy.

Boyce mama tok on top social media say di couple bin dey prepare to start chicken wing business with flavours wey dem bin wan name west coast rappers.

Who be Natalie Adepoju?

While pipo go know who Boyce be because of im appearance for twilight, no be everybody sabi who Adepoju be.

Her last name though na Nigerian, from di south west, Yoruba speaking side of di kontri.

Adepoju family also set up GoFundMe page for her burial, inside letter for di page dem write say:

"We dey write dis letter to let you know say our loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend Natalie Adepoju die suddenly on May 13, 2020 for Las Vegas."

However, due to her sudden death and di need to bring Natalie home, we dey ask if you fit help with any monetary donation. Natalie get so much life to live and we dey sad say her life dey cut short. Natalie dey leave behind one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and plenty family and friends wey love her dearly."

Meanwhile di Clark County Coroner Office confam di tori to various US media say dem go know di cause of di death wen di toxicology result come out.