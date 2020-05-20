Image copyright The French Medical Institute for Mothers and Child

One newborn baby, Amina na one of di youngest survivors of one attack wey happun for Afghanistan hospital last week Tuesday.

Twenty-four pipo, plus 16 mothers including Amina mama, na im die wen gunmen open fire for di maternity ward inside Kabul.

Amina papa, Rafiullah, wey witness di attack tok to BBC how e take loss im wife plus how im daughter take survive.

"As di fight dey go on, di attacker reach di maternity ward and start to dey kill new born babies and mothers.

Wen I go inside, I see pipo for di floor and inside di corridors, di attacker even shoot old women."

I call my wife and she ask me weda na suicide bomber, I tok say 'No, no be suicide bomber. I no want her to panic.

I tell her say di fighting dey happun for outside but you need to find somewhere to hide'

"I cut di call and follow one of di gunmen. Den I see my wife for ground with her hands as if she still dey hold di baby."

Oga Rafiullah say dem carry di baby from im wife as soon as dem shoot her. "Dem shoot my wife for heart and leg."

Image copyright AFP

Di mama just born Amina wen di attack for di hospital start. Di attacker shoot her twice for leg and doctor say she dey lucky to live.

Doctors say na di mothers di attacker target and afta di shooting dem rush Amina go inside di surgery room.

Di papa say during wen e dey bury im wife, one doctors call to say dem need to amputate Amina leg.

"I beg di doctors not to cut her leg because she be motherless girl and dis go make her future hard. "

But luckily for Amina di surgery dey successful and di doctors save her leg. Dem dey hope say Amina go dey able to waka wen she dey older.

Last week Tuesday, Militants bin storm di maternity ward of di Dasht-e-Barchi hospital inside Afghan capital Kabul and dem kill at least 24pipo, including newborns, mothers and nurses.