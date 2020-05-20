Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine fit protect you from Covid-19?

Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine fit protect you from Covid-19?

You fit don see tok tok from U.S. President Donald Trump say im dey take di anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, as prevention against coronavirus.

No evidence dey say hydroxycholoroquine fit fight Covid-19, and regulators dey warn say di drug fit cause heart problems. No take am without advice from your doctor.

Researchers for Africa and around di world dey test different kain medicines, even hydroxychloroquine, make dem check if e fit help patients wey get Covid-19.