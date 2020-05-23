Dem no support media player for your device Di president say make dem consider churches as essential services but di power dey for govnors hands weda dem fit open

America President Donald Trump don ask US governors to reopen places of worship like mosque, church.

Oga Trump on Friday say make dem consider dem as essential service during dis coronavirus pandemic.

E even say if dem no reopen am sharperly im go override dia decision - do am by himsef.

Di US president get power, but e no dey within im means to order govnors to do dis kain tim. However, im fit withhold federal support like moni to states wey im feel say no dey allow places of worship to resume religious services.

Govnors dey responsible for different stay-at-home orders wey dem don put in place to stop di spread of Covid-19.

Oga Trump say, "in America, we need more prayer, not less".