Men carry cutlass to do sex play-play for customer but enter wrong house

When dem see say dem don make mistake one of di men say "sorry"

Inside sex fantasy game wey spoil, two men wey carry cutlass enta wrong house for New South Wales, Australia, before dem realise dia mistake.

Dem don acquit di two men afta dem break enta pesin house with weapon for July 2019, Australian media report.

Di customer hire dem to come do sex play-play for im house, make dem tie am down when im dey wear pant, use broom to totori im body.

Dem suppose bring broom for di sex play-play

Na ontop Facebook di customer wey give di men im address hire di service.

Di judge wey torchlight di mata say "di customer bin ready to pay A$5,000 ($3,000 US dollars) if di sex play-play dey 'really good'."

But di client move to anoda address 50km away but e forget to tell di men about di new address. Na im di men come go di original address.

When di resident notice light for im kitchen around 06:15 in di morning, e reason am say na im friend wey dey come everyday to make coffee for im house.

When di men call out di name of dia client, di resident on light, only for am to see di men dey stand ontop im bed with cutlass.

When dem see say dem don make mistake, one of di men say "sorry" and e shake di resident hand, local tori pipo bin report.

Di two men come call di client wey direct dem to di current address. Di client come cook bacon, eggs and noodles, and small time afta police show face to arrest di two men.

Di judge rule say evidence no dey to suggest say di men come dia to cause gbege.

"Dem carry di cutlass, maybe for toy or something like that to use inside di [sex] play-play," im tok.