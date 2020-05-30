Microsoft 'wan replace journalists with robots'

Image copyright PA Media

Microsoft wan replace dozens of contract journalists ontop dia MSN website and instead use automated systems to select news stories, according to reports from US and UK media.

Right now, na journalists dey bring togeda stories from news organisations and selection of headlines and pictures for di MSN site.

Artificial intelligence go perform dis news production tasks, sources tell Seattle Times.

Microsoft say ds na part of evaluation of dia business.

Di US tech giant tok for statement say: "Like all companies, we dey evaluate our business on a regular basis. Dis fit result to increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in odas. Dis decisions no be di result of di current pandemic."

Microsoft, like some oda tech companies, dey pay news organisations to use dia content ontop dia website.

But e dey employ journalists to decide which stories to display and how dem go present am.

Around 50 contract news producers go lose dia jobs at di end of June, according to di Seattle Times, but a team of full-time journalists go still remain.

"E dey demoralising to think say machines fit replace us but see am," one of those wey di mata fit affect tell di paper.

Some journalists wey dem sack warn say artificial intelligence fit no too know correct editorial guidelines, and fit end up allowing tori wey no follow.

Twenty-seven of those wey go lose dia jobs dey employed by di UK PA Media, di Guardian report.

One journalist wey dem quote for di paper say: "I spend all my time dey read about how automation and AI go take all our jobs - now e don take my own."

Microsoft na one of many tech companies wey dey experiment with different ways of so-called robot journalism to cut costs. Google dey also invest in projects to understand how e fit work.