Di private rocket company SpaceX don send two Nasa astronauts go orbit.

Na di first time since di retirement of di shuttles nine years ago wey American crew dey make di journey from US territory.

Aside say di two astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken dey try new capsule system, dem dey also begin new business model for Nasa.

Di agency no longer go own di vehicles wey dem dey use but dem go only dey buy di "taxi" service wey SpaceX dey offer.

Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley fly go di ISS inside di Crew Dragon spacecraft, wey Elon Musk company SpaceX build.

Dis na di second time dem try to launch am afta Wednesday attempt wey dem call off due to bad weather.

Hurley and Behnken na two of Nasa most experienced astronauts, with two spaceflights each.

No launch don happun from US soil since di retirement of di space shuttle for 2011.

Why private company dey launch Nasa astronauts?

Nasa don dey plan to hand over di transport of crew to di International Space Station (ISS) since di early 2000s. Afta di Columbia space shuttle break up during di return to Earth for 2003, di space agency come focuse on developing replacement spaceship wey go fit travel to di Moon.

Involving private firms for di transfer of crew and cargo to ISS na necessary step to afford dat programme. For 2014, entrepreneur Elon Musk company SpaceX and aerospace giant Boeing wer win Nasa contract for crew transport services. SpaceX dey launch dia spacecraft first; di Crew Dragon spacecraft lift off ontop Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Kennedy Space Center.

Wetin be SpaceX?

SpaceX na American company wey dey provide commercial and government launch services ontop im Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. Entrepreneur Elon Musk found di company for 2002, with di goal to reduce space transportation costs, to enable di colonisation of Mars.

SpaceX don dey conduct regular flights of cargo to ISS, and go now aim to begin dey launch astronauts. Musk company dey also develop bigger spacecraft to carry humans - wey dem called Starship - wey fit begin di process of settling Mars.

Wetin be di Crew Dragon?

Di Crew Dragon na di spacecraft wey transport di astronauts go di ISS. Na di ogbonge sleek evolution of di Dragon spacecraft wey dem build to carry cargo go di orbiting outpost. Di Crew Dragon dey designed to carry maximum of seven passengers, but Nasa flights go carry four, as supplies go take up di rest of the space.

E get thrusters wey go enable am move for space and go dock - or attach - to di space station under autonomous control. Unlike previous spacecraft designed for humans, di crew cabin get touchscreen controls in place of physical buttons.

Who be Elon Musk?

Born in South Africa, Elon Musk make more dan $160m from di sale of online payment service PayPal to eBay. Im desire to see humanity become true space-faring civilisation na di driving factor behind di founding of SpaceX. But he don also involve for di founding of oda companies like electric car manufacturer Tesla.

He also reason out di project, Hyperloop, one high-speed transportation system wey dey use pods wey dey travel through system of tubes. Im colourful personality and lifestyle make am di inspiration for Robert Downey Jr interpretation of Marvel Comics character Tony Stark.