Image copyright Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook

Ghana opposition NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi chop bashing over 'insensitive' George Floyd murder cartoon tweet

Ghanaians including rapper Sarkodie bash opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi say he use murdered African-American George Flyod to score political points.

Sammy Gyamfi yesterday tweet cartoon of Ghana Electoral Commissioner who dey press en knee against de neck of someone dem describe as voter with bbook wey dem label register inbetween de knee and neck.

Dis voter dey ground dey shout I can't breathe wey Prez Akufo-Addo too dey kneel on dis voter.

But dis tweet no go down well as people start dey bash am for twitter for de insensitive post.

Rapper Sarkodie point out give am say "I believe your intention no be to oke plus dis serious and v ery sensitive issue but you still be wrong."

"Do what be right… retract and take am down" he add.

But Sammy Gyamfi explain say "I no dey mock de painful and xenophobic murder of George Floyd or say I want exploit en death for political capital."

"Nothing be wrong in sharing cartoon which dey draw parallel between painful xenophobic murder of Geroge Floyd and attempt by GH (Ghana) EC to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters through xenophobic register" he add.

Despite dis explanation more people feel he no do well plus dis sort of tweet which dey exploit de painful murder for political points against Electoral Commission of Ghana.