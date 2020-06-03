Image copyright Getty Images

Violence don happun for cities across America ova di death of African-American George Floyd, afta police use physical force to arrest am for Minneapolis.

We don look some of di data around crime and justice for America and wetin e show about di experience of African-Americans as e concern law and order.

1. African-Americans dey more likely to get fatally shot

Di available figures for incidents for which di police shoot and kill pipo show say for African-Americans, high chance dey say dem go suffer from police gunshot relative to dia overall numbers for di US population.

In fact, for 2019, although African-Americans make up less than 14% of di population (according to official census figures), dem account for more than 23% of di just over 1,000 deadly shootings by di police.

And that figure don dey relatively consistent since 2017, whereas di number of white victims don come down since then.

2. African-Americans dey chop arrest at higher rate for drug abuse

African-Americans dey chop arrest for drug abuse at much higher rate than white Americans, although survey show say drug use dey at similar levels.

Drug abuse arrests by race

For 2018, around 750 out of every 100,000 African-Americans chop arrest for drug abuse, compared to around 350 out of every 100,000 white Americans.

Former national surveys on drug use show say white pipo use drugs at similar rates, but African-Americans continue to chop arrest at higher rate.

For example, study by di American Civil Liberties Union find out say African-Americans dey 3.7 times more likely to chop arrest for marijuana possession than white pipo, even though di rate wey dem dey use marijuana dey comparable.

3. More African-Americans dey go prison

African-Americans dey go prison, five times di rate of white Americans and almost twice di rate of Hispanic-Americans, according to di latest data.

For 2018, African-Americans make up around 13% of di America population, but dem represent almost one third of di kontri prison population.

White Americans make up around 30% of di prison population - despite say dem represent more than 60% of di total US population.

That na more dan 1,000 African-American prisoners for every 100,000 African-Americans, compared to around 200 white inmates for every 100,000 white Americans.

Prison population per 100,000 people by race

Di US prison population dey defined as inmates wey dem sentence to more than one year for federal or state prison.

Imprisonment rates don drop for African-Americans over di last decade, but dem still make up more of di prison population than any other race.