Pastors tok say Donald Trump bin dey use di Bible do 'prop'

One day afta American Presido Donald Trump bin stand for di St John's Episcopal Church on Monday dey hold bible, more than 20 church leaders go di same place to protest on top wetin di presido do.

Reverend George C Gilbert Senior wey be one of di pipo for di protest tok say di presido use Bible as "prop to take boost im personal agenda".

E tok say, "dis na serious time for America and we feel like Donald Trump just dey mock di mata".

"To stand for front of church dey hold Bible when no be say e dey go church regularly na lie-lie be dat."

And dem tok say dem no go allow am just waka like dat without say dem address am.

'Violent mobs'



On Monday, Presido Trump bin threaten say im go use army handle di "violent mobs" wey im say dey disturb peaceful protest ova di death of George Floyd wey die for police hand.

Afta di speech, im waka from di White house go St John's Episcopal Church wey dem dey call di church of presidents and hold up Bible wey news cameras snap. Protesters bin burn di church on Sunday.

But Reverend Gilbert and oda pastors for im side for di protest feel say di way di presido use di Bible for im visit to di church, "no dey acceptable".

Dem say e do am as photoshoot.



Sometime before Presido Trump visit di church, reporters say police use tear gas take chase peaceful demonstration for front of di church wey bin get priests and volunteers from di Episcopal church.

Divided nation

But no bee all pastors for America feel say Presido Doanld Trump do bad thing.

Pastor Mark Burns

Pastor Mark Burns, na one of di few popular black pastors wey dey support Donald Trump.

E say di presido dey try remind di kontri make dem seek prayer now pass anything.

E say, "Why di Presido of di United States, leader of di free world no go lean on di Word of God to help bring di kontri wey don divide togeda?"

But di Episcopal bishop for Washington, Right Reverend Marian Budde say di first time she hear say di presido dey di church na when she see am for TV.

She say, "dem no call me say im go dey use tear gas clear di area so dem go use di church as prop."

President Trump and the Church

Donald Trump holding a Bible in front of a church

President Trump no be member of any church and na only sometimes im dey go church but im dey use religious language to dey psyche Christian voters.

E pass 75% of white Christian voters vote Trump for 2016, according to Pew Research Centre but na only 3% black protestants vote am.

And plenti pipo see im visit to dat church as push for votes for di November elections.

But even some of im supporters, like Pastor Burns gree say di visit no be better move for im political position.

E say, "di presido for comot tell di peaceful protesters say, I dey for you, I understand why you dey vex."

But Presido Trump defend imself say pipo like di waka and if di protest dey peaceful why dem burn di church.

Global reaction from faith leaders

Christian leaders all over di world done dey condemn di action.

Father Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest wey pipo say dey close to Pope Francis say, "pipo wey use Bible for dia worldly power for time of tragedy dey make am vanity."

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, wey live through Apartheid wey dem use religion to defend segregation say, "Photo-op wey dey use Bible go against wetin dey for inside di Bible and we say am well for South Africa."